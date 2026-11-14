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🏗️ High-Paying Engineering Roles in Bethesda, MD (Multiple Openings)
Bethesda is buzzing with engineering work right now, especially around defense, space, and research. If you’re in systems, project, or electronics engineering, there are several solid options with strong pay and benefits.
Systems Engineer Stf – E4 (Space Ground Systems)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (Geo-based): approx. $94,400 – $243,500
Senior systems role on a next-gen wideband MILSATCOM program, focused on ground segment integration, test, and delivery. Ideal if you have satellite ground systems, MBSE, Agile tools (Jira/Confluence), and can obtain/hold a Secret clearance.
Project Engineer Sr – E3 (THAAD Motor Pool Advisor, UAE)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Bethesda, MD (role based in UAE)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $85,300 – $158,300
Lead maintenance and on-the-job training for THAAD and tactical vehicles in the UAE. Great fit for prior U.S. Army 91B/X/Z with 4–8 years wheeled-vehicle maintenance, strong mentoring skills, and an Active Secret clearance.
Project Engineer Stf – E4 (Product Compliance – 1LMX)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (Geo-based): approx. $94,400 – $243,500
Senior project engineer helping lead product compliance across Lockheed’s business areas. Mix of regulatory work, SAP/Product Compliance, and Agile/Scrum with up to 25% travel. Good for engineers who like process, risk, and cross-functional leadership.
Project Engineer Sr (1LMX Functional Integrator)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (Geo-based): approx. $76,700 – $198,000
Mid–senior role integrating operations and manufacturing processes into the 1LMX ERP/MES ecosystem. You’ll work with SAP, lead multifunctional teams, and help design and deploy new software tools into production.
Project Engineer Stf – E4 (Global Trade Compliance – 1LMX)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (Geo-based): approx. $94,400 – $243,500
Lead engineering work tied to Global Trade Services (GTS) and export rules like ITAR. You’ll bridge regulations, SAP GTS, and IT teams, with about 25% travel. Strong match if you know trade compliance and large ERP systems.
Project Engineer Stf – E4 (1LMX Functional Integrator)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (Geo-based): approx. $94,400 – $243,500
High-impact integrator role on the 1LMX ERP ProdOps solution. You’ll write functional specs, manage cross-team integrations, support testing and defect resolution, and use SAP plus basic AI tools to improve project deliverables.
Electronics Technician (Senior, Part-Time)
- Employer: Axle
- Location: NIH / NIMH, Bethesda, MD
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week)
- Salary range: $115,000 – $125,000 (base, prorated for part-time)
Hands-on fabrication and design of custom electronic and electromechanical instruments for NIH research labs. Great for someone with strong electronics fabrication, CAD/CAM, and Python skills who wants impactful work in biomedical research.
Project Engineer (Navy Operational Logistics)
- Employer: CACI International Inc
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $86,600 – $181,800
Support US Navy R&D for operational logistics, managing multiple engineering projects (studies, TEMPALTs, ship alterations). Best for engineers with 7+ years Navy/DoD experience, shipboard or marine systems background, and ability to hold a Secret clearance.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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