Bethesda is buzzing with engineering work right now, especially around defense, space, and research. If you’re in systems, project, or electronics engineering, there are several solid options with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary range (Geo-based): approx. $94,400 – $243,500

Senior systems role on a next-gen wideband MILSATCOM program, focused on ground segment integration, test, and delivery. Ideal if you have satellite ground systems, MBSE, Agile tools (Jira/Confluence), and can obtain/hold a Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Bethesda, MD (role based in UAE )

(role based in ) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $85,300 – $158,300

Lead maintenance and on-the-job training for THAAD and tactical vehicles in the UAE. Great fit for prior U.S. Army 91B/X/Z with 4–8 years wheeled-vehicle maintenance, strong mentoring skills, and an Active Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary range (Geo-based): approx. $94,400 – $243,500

Senior project engineer helping lead product compliance across Lockheed’s business areas. Mix of regulatory work, SAP/Product Compliance, and Agile/Scrum with up to 25% travel. Good for engineers who like process, risk, and cross-functional leadership.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary range (Geo-based): approx. $76,700 – $198,000

Mid–senior role integrating operations and manufacturing processes into the 1LMX ERP/MES ecosystem. You’ll work with SAP, lead multifunctional teams, and help design and deploy new software tools into production.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary range (Geo-based): approx. $94,400 – $243,500

Lead engineering work tied to Global Trade Services (GTS) and export rules like ITAR. You’ll bridge regulations, SAP GTS, and IT teams, with about 25% travel. Strong match if you know trade compliance and large ERP systems.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary range (Geo-based): approx. $94,400 – $243,500

High-impact integrator role on the 1LMX ERP ProdOps solution. You’ll write functional specs, manage cross-team integrations, support testing and defect resolution, and use SAP plus basic AI tools to improve project deliverables.

Employer: Axle

Location: NIH / NIMH, Bethesda, MD

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week)

Salary range: $115,000 – $125,000 (base, prorated for part-time)

Hands-on fabrication and design of custom electronic and electromechanical instruments for NIH research labs. Great for someone with strong electronics fabrication, CAD/CAM, and Python skills who wants impactful work in biomedical research.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $86,600 – $181,800

Support US Navy R&D for operational logistics, managing multiple engineering projects (studies, TEMPALTs, ship alterations). Best for engineers with 7+ years Navy/DoD experience, shipboard or marine systems background, and ability to hold a Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.