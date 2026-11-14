Bethesda is busy right now for numbers people – from real estate accounting to big‑name corporate finance, there’s solid hiring across town.

Here are several standout Accounting & Finance roles in Bethesda, MD worth a look:

Employer: Robert Half (for a growing real estate organization)

Location: Bethesda, MD (4 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$135,000 + ~10% bonus potential

Hands-on leadership role supporting the VP of Accounting across financial reporting, AP, payroll, treasury, internal controls, and team development. Great fit if you like improving processes, mentoring staff, and having a big impact on how the accounting function scales.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $94,400–$243,500 (range varies by GeoZone)

Senior finance/ERP role driving cost accounting process and systems transformation as part of Lockheed’s 1LMX digital program. You’ll lead SAP/S4 cost accounting design, testing, training, and cross-functional finance/IT work, with strong pay and a deep benefits package.

Employer: B. F. Saul Company

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay + bonus eligibility, benefits, 401(k))

Core accounting role with a long-established real estate company. You’ll handle AP, deposits, journal entries, bank recs, payroll through ADP, and financial reports, using Peachtree and Excel in a smaller, team-focused office.

Employer: Green Key Resources (recruiting for a well-established organization)

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Analytical role on a Total Rewards team focused on 401(k)/retirement plan data, reconciliations, audits, and compliance testing. Ideal if you enjoy Excel, digging into discrepancies, and being the go-to person for retirement plan questions.

Employer: Marsh / Victor Insurance Managers LLC

Location: Bethesda, MD (US)

Type: Full-time, hybrid (office ~3 days/week)

Salary: $88,200–$187,900 + potential performance incentives

Senior insurance underwriting role handling complex submissions, risk analysis, and a book of business across Auto/GL/Excess/Umbrella and Inland Marine. Good match if you like client-facing work, negotiating with carriers and brokers, and mentoring junior underwriters.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.