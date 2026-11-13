Bethesda is buzzing with NIH-focused science roles right now, from big-picture genomics leadership to hands-on lab science and program management.

Here are several strong picks if you’re building a career in research around Bethesda, Maryland.

Employer: National Institutes of Health – NHGRI (National Human Genome Research Institute)

National Institutes of Health – (National Human Genome Research Institute) Location: Bethesda, MD (on-site, federal role)

(on-site, federal role) Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience + full federal benefits

+ full federal benefits Type: Full-time, senior leadership (Center Director)

Lead NHGRI’s Center for Genomics and Data Science Research, guiding cutting-edge work in multi-omics, computational genomics, and genomic medicine. You’ll run your own research group, shape the Center’s vision, and foster a diverse, collaborative environment across NIH.

Who it’s for: Internationally recognized scientists (PhD, MD, or equivalent) with a major track record in genomics/data science and proven leadership.

Deadline: Applications reviewed starting January 15, 2026 (posting open 11/15/2026 – 01/15/2027).

Employer: Guidehouse (supporting NIH)

(supporting NIH) Location: Bethesda, MD (full-time, on-site)

(full-time, on-site) Salary: $74,000 – $124,000 per year

Type: Full-time, program management in science

Blend science and strategy by supporting NIH research and training programs. You’ll analyze portfolios, coordinate initiatives, prepare reports and briefings for leadership, and help run workshops, meetings, and stakeholder events.

Who it’s for: Master’s in a biomedical/public health/environmental/social science field, 2+ years of scientific program support (NIH experience preferred), strong writing, analysis, and MS Office skills, and ability to obtain a Public Trust clearance.

Employer: Guidehouse (supporting NIH)

(supporting NIH) Location: Bethesda, MD (full-time, on-site)

(full-time, on-site) Salary: $98,000 – $163,000 per year

Type: Full-time, senior bench scientist

Take a hands-on research lead role studying genetic modifiers, red blood cell dysfunction, pain, and inflammation, including mouse models and translational work on disease mechanisms and therapies. You’ll integrate genotype–phenotype data, evaluate biomarkers, and help drive preclinical and clinical research.

Who it’s for: PhD or MD in genetics, molecular biology, immunology, or similar; 5+ years postdoc; strong publication record; experience with transgenic mice, hematology/vascular biology, and bioinformatics; able to obtain a Public Trust clearance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and how to apply, and roles like these often lead to other openings in the same labs and offices.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.