Bethesda’s education scene is buzzing right now, from K–12 innovation to classic school athletics. If you like working with students, there’s a nice mix of leadership and coaching roles open.

Employer: Holton-Arms School

Holton-Arms School Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time, temporary (Jan–mid-June)

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 (annualized) + free breakfast and lunch on school days

This role runs the strength and conditioning program for girls in grades 3–12, teaches PE across divisions, and manages the fitness center. Great fit if you love coaching female athletes, want steady daytime hours, and have a background in exercise science or strength and conditioning.

Employer: Alpha School

Alpha School Location: Bethesda, MD (Alpha campuses in DC-area + other cities)

Type: Full-time, year-round, W2 with benefits

Salary: $200,000/year, paid weekly

Lead Guides instead of teaching traditional classes—your focus is coaching staff, running life-skills workshops, and using data to keep students hitting big goals. Ideal if you have 5+ years in education or coaching, love high standards, and want education work that pays like a senior leadership role.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools (Walt Whitman High School)

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Temporary part-time (seasonal)

Salary: Stipend per season; amount set by MCPS ECA Handbook / MCEA Contract

Seasonal head coaching role for winter cheer at Whitman High. Good option if you’re an MCPS educator or qualified emergency coach who wants to lead a team for one season and stay close to the game without a full-time teaching load.

If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.