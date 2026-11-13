Bethesda neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from travel gear to clothing. Here’s what’s available right now.

Item: Two Speedo swim bags

Condition: Good; one purple, one light blue

Details: You can take one or both bags. Great for the pool, gym, or travel.

Location: Bethesda, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

Check out the photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/zhhtZbz

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Adrienne Vittadini 2-in-1 polka dot shirt sweater, size medium

Category: Women’s clothing & shoes → Women’s Sweaters

Condition: Used – like new

Details: Black long-sleeve sweater with an attached white and black polka dot collared shirt hem and collar. Crew neck sweater portion with a button-down front on the shirt extension. A polished, layered look in one piece.

Location: Bethesda, MD

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Hard top roof carrier

Size: About 5’ x 3’

Features: Locks with keys included

Condition: Has some damage at the back, which has been repaired with waterproof tape

Location: Burdette, Bethesda, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Bethesda tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.