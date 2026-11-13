undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Bethesda Right Now
Bethesda neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from travel gear to clothing. Here’s what’s available right now.
Speedo Swim Bags (Bethesda)
Item: Two Speedo swim bags
Condition: Good; one purple, one light blue
Details: You can take one or both bags. Great for the pool, gym, or travel.
Location: Bethesda, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
Check out the photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/zhhtZbz
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Adrienne Vittadini 2-in-1 Polka Dot Shirt Sweater (M)
Item: Adrienne Vittadini 2-in-1 polka dot shirt sweater, size medium
Category: Women’s clothing & shoes → Women’s Sweaters
Condition: Used – like new
Details: Black long-sleeve sweater with an attached white and black polka dot collared shirt hem and collar. Crew neck sweater portion with a button-down front on the shirt extension. A polished, layered look in one piece.
Location: Bethesda, MD
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Hard Top Roof Carrier
Item: Hard top roof carrier
Size: About 5’ x 3’
Features: Locks with keys included
Condition: Has some damage at the back, which has been repaired with waterproof tape
Location: Burdette, Bethesda, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Bethesda tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.