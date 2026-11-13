Bethesda has a steady flow of science and lab‑support jobs, especially around NIH. If you like animals, lab work, or safety and health, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Charles River Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50/hour

Hands-on role caring for research animals: daily health checks, feeding, watering, cage changes, and recordkeeping. Great fit if you have a high school diploma and some animal care experience and want to grow toward ALAT certification with strong benefits and career paths in a global research company.

Employer: Priority One Services

Location: Bethesda, MD (NIH campus)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $19.50 – $22.50/hour, 40+ hours/week

Works with non-human primates and other lab animals at NIH, focusing on husbandry, health observations, and facility cleanliness. Ideal if you have 2+ years in animal husbandry/handling, are ready to pursue AALAS ALAT certification, and want strong benefits like health insurance, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: CSS, Inc. (Consolidated Safety Services)

Location: Bethesda, MD (NIH)

Type: Full-time , limited telework

, limited telework Salary: Not listed

Senior safety role supporting lab and chemical safety at NIH—identifying hazards, checking controls, and documenting findings. Best for someone with a BS/MS in Safety/Industrial Hygiene, CIH certification, 5+ years’ experience, and an interest in federal research environments.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.