👔 Bethesda Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $195K–$285K+ Openings

Bethesda is buzzing with senior leadership roles right now, especially for people who can blend strategy, tech, and operations. If you’re ready for a big step up, these executive spots are worth a look.

Employer: DLH Corporation

DLH Corporation Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $230,000 – $285,000 yearly

This VP role sets the tech vision for DLH’s federal health and defense work, leading AI, cloud, and digital transformation strategy. You’ll guide innovation, shape bids and solutions, and be the external tech voice for the company.

Employer: Technical Resources International, Inc. (TRI)

Location: Bethesda, MD (Hybrid – 2 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Trial Master File (TMF) strategy and teams across large clinical programs, ensuring inspection-ready documentation and strong quality systems. This is a senior operations role with line management, process improvement, and client-facing responsibilities.

Employer: NeerInfo Solutions

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own end-to-end testing delivery for a major account, from quality and release readiness to financial performance. You’ll act as a trusted advisor to client executives while driving automation, AI-enabled testing, and continuous improvement.

Employer: GEICO

Location: Bethesda, MD (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $195,000 – $315,000 yearly

Lead the Independent Agent channel strategy for one of the biggest auto insurers in the country. This role owns multi-year growth plans, channel economics, retention strategy, and cross-functional execution—not sales, but high-impact product and distribution leadership.

Employer: Galactic Minds INC

Location: Bethesda, MD (3 days onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Run large POS and hotel tech programs across a global hospitality portfolio, from migrations to new rollouts and integrations. Ideal if you’re a hands-on tech PM with deep hospitality experience and comfort leading vendors and cross-functional teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.