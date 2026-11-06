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🔬 Bethesda science & research roles with multiple openings
Bethesda is buzzing with science jobs right now, especially around NIH and federal research. Here are a few strong roles if you’re ready for your next step in the lab or in data.
Vision Scientist (Ophthalmic Devices, FDA Contract)
- Employer: CHEManager International (for Tunnell Government Services, Inc.)
- Location: Bethesda, MD (listed as Bethesda; 100% telework)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on scientific and regulatory reviews for new ophthalmic devices supporting the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. Ideal if you have a PhD or advanced degree in vision science/ophthalmology, 5–10+ years’ experience, and enjoy deep dives into clinical data, visual psychophysics, and device safety.
Biological Data Curator for BioSample Metadata
- Employer: Computercraft Corporation (supporting NCBI / NLM / NIH)
- Location: Bethesda, MD (NIH campus, onsite 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000–$115,000/year
Help keep NCBI’s BioSample database clean, consistent, and useful for researchers worldwide. Great fit if you have a PhD or master’s in molecular biology (or related), love organizing complex biological data, and want stable hours plus strong federal-adjacent benefits.
Tenure-Track Investigator, NHGRI Intramural Research Program
- Employer: National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), NIH IRP
- Location: Bethesda, MD, US
- Type: Tenure-track / tenure-eligible investigator
- Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience (federal benefits eligible)
- Review begins: December 15, 2026
Lead your own independent genomics research program with access to the NIH Clinical Center, NISC, and top-tier cores. They’re recruiting physician scientists, computational genomics experts, and genomic scientists across areas like gene therapy, rare diseases, statistical genomics, and translational genomics.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Bethesda’s research scene moves fast, and similar roles pop up often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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