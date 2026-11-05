🧑‍💼 Multiple Bethesda HR Roles, Many With $90K+ Potential

Bethesda’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on recruiting to high-level HR tech leadership. If you work in people ops, talent, or benefits, there’s something here worth a click.

Employer: Total Wine & More

Location: Bethesda, MD (office-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead full-cycle recruiting for a major retail brand’s corporate and retail roles, owning the candidate experience from first contact through onboarding. You’ll partner closely with HR and hiring managers, manage pipelines in Workday, and help improve TA processes while enjoying strong benefits like PTO, store discounts, and healthcare.

Employer: GEICO

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $230,000/year

Lead a People Tech engineering team focused on talent acquisition and onboarding tools, especially Workday. This role is ideal if you blend HR tech and leadership experience—owning the TA tech roadmap, driving configuration and reporting, and presenting to senior leaders, with a wide salary band and potential sponsorship for work authorization.

Employer: The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF)

Location: Bethesda, MD (Uniformed Services University)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $44.76 – $76.11/hour

Senior-level HR specialist role supporting federal-style employee relations and benefits, including performance management, disciplinary actions, retirement systems, and federal health and life insurance programs. Great fit if you know Title 5/10, OPM, DoD, and federal benefits and want part-time hours with a strong mission focus in military medicine.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more HR openings on their careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.