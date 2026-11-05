🎨 Bethesda, MD Creative Jobs With Multiple Open Roles

Bethesda’s creative scene is busy right now, especially around health, science, and big-name brands. If you’re in design, video, or science writing, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Bethesda, MD (hybrid; must live in greater DC/Baltimore area)

(hybrid; must live in greater DC/Baltimore area) Type: Contract, as-needed (up to 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $35.00 – $40.00/hour, overtime eligible

Support a studio team making high-quality health education videos. You’ll handle post-production basics and asset management (Premiere, Frame.io, shared servers) and work closely with producers and editors. Great fit if you have 1+ year in video editing/asset management and want flexible hours with the option to work in-office in Bethesda.

Employer: GEICO

Location: Hybrid, commutable to Washington, DC HQ (Bethesda area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,800 – $115,825/year

Join GEICO’s in-house Creative Studio and help shape one of the most recognizable brands in the country. You’ll design for print, digital, paid social, DOOH, and more, using Adobe Creative Suite and Figma, and you’ll need a strong portfolio and 3+ years of design experience. Good for designers who like fast-paced, brand-led work with clear growth paths and strong benefits.

Employer: Axle

Location: NIH/NIAID facilities in Rockville, MD; may include Bethesda, MD or Hamilton, MT

Type: Full-time (onsite at NIH/NIAID facilities)

Full-time (onsite at NIH/NIAID facilities) Salary: Market-competitive; exact range not listed

Write and edit scientific summaries, policy memos, and briefings for NIAID’s Division of Intramural Research at NIH. This role blends biomedical science, policy, and communications, turning complex research into clear language for leaders and general audiences. Ideal if you have a Master’s or higher in a biomedical field and enjoy high-impact writing tied to vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and keep checking—teams often open similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.