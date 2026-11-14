Bethel Park has a nice mix of healthcare roles right now, from hands-on bedside care to flexible part-time shifts. Good options here if you want steady hours, sign-on bonuses, or a smaller, home-like setting.

Employer: Meadowcrest Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center (Guardian Healthcare Fairmont)

Meadowcrest Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center (Guardian Healthcare Fairmont) Location: Bethel Park, PA

Type: Part-time, Weekend Program

Pay: $44.00/hour

Bonus: $3,500 sign-on bonus

Schedule: Saturday & Sunday, 7:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Overnight weekend RN role with a strong sign-on bonus and the option to pick up extra shifts. Offers daily pay, PTO, 401(k), and open interviews Monday–Friday, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM so you can walk in and meet the team.

Employer: Meadowcrest Rehabilitation & Healthcare

Meadowcrest Rehabilitation & Healthcare Location: Bethel Park, PA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $19.50 – $22.50/hour

Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus + $325 quarterly attendance bonus + $1,000 referral bonus

+ + Schedule: Daylight shift 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM (other shifts may be available)

CNA role in a 50-bed, home-like facility with daily pay, low-cost medical benefits, and solid bonus potential. Open interviews run Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM so you can stop by and apply in person.

Employer: Creek Meadows PCH

Creek Meadows PCH Location: Bethel Park, PA

Type: Part-time (set schedule)

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Great fit if you want a steady weekday afternoon schedule with no overnights. You’ll support seniors with daily care, safety, and comfort in an in-person role right in Bethel Park.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers can tweak hours or consider related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.