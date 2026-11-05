🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Bethel Park, PA

Bethel Park has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Below are several customer service and retail roles hiring in Bethel Park, PA with clear pay info and what you’ll actually be doing day to day.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Bethel Park, PA

Salary: Starting at $19.00/hour with scheduled increases up to $21.00/hour by Year 5

with scheduled increases up to Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

You’ll stock shelves, run the register, help with curbside pickup, and keep the store clean and organized. This role stands out for its strong hourly pay, clear raises over time, and full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Acima

Location: Bethel Park, PA (inside a partner retail store)

(inside a partner retail store) Salary: $14.45 – $16.49/hour + monthly performance bonus potential

Type: Full-time

This is a customer-facing role where you help shoppers get Lease-To-Own financing, review applications, and turn declined credit apps into Acima leases. Good fit if you like sales + customer service, want bonus opportunities, and are open to working evenings and weekends with a path to grow your career.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 5816 Library Road, Suite B, Bethel Park, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (part-time may also be available)

You’ll take phone and in-person orders, run the register, prep food, and help keep the store clean. This job is flexible for students or anyone needing a second job, and Domino’s highlights on-the-job training and chances to move up into management over time.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply while they’re still open. Local spots tend to fill fast once word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.