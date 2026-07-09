undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bethel Park
IMS PTO meeting on Nov. 12, 2026, 7–9 PM
3 days ago
📅 Independence Middle School PTO meeting
The Independence Middle School (IMS) PTO is holding a meeting on:
- Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
- Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
- Location: Independence Middle School, 2807 Bethel Church Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102
Parents and guardians of IMS students can come to get involved, hear updates, and support school activities through the PTO.
More Info: IMS: PTO Meeting | Bethel Park School District
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.