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Bethel Park

IMS PTO meeting on Nov. 12, 2026, 7–9 PM

3 days ago
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📅 Independence Middle School PTO meeting

The Independence Middle School (IMS) PTO is holding a meeting on:

  • Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
  • Location: Independence Middle School, 2807 Bethel Church Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Parents and guardians of IMS students can come to get involved, hear updates, and support school activities through the PTO.

More Info: IMS: PTO Meeting | Bethel Park School District

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