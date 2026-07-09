IMS PTO meeting on Nov. 12, 2026, 7–9 PM

📅 Independence Middle School PTO meeting

The Independence Middle School (IMS) PTO is holding a meeting on:

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Thursday, Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Independence Middle School, 2807 Bethel Church Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Parents and guardians of IMS students can come to get involved, hear updates, and support school activities through the PTO.