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Sussex County

📅 Bethel Holiday Dinner & Tree Lighting on Dec. 3, 2026

8 days ago
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📅 Holiday Dinner & Tree Lighting in Bethel

Bethel is planning a Holiday Dinner & Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

  • Holiday Dinner: Starts at 6 PM at Community Hall
  • Tree Lighting: Will take place right after the dinner
  • Tickets/Cost: Details are still TBA (to be announced)

If you’d like to go, mark 12/03/2026 at 6 PM on your calendar and keep an eye out for ticket information and any updates from the Town of Bethel closer to the date.

More Info: Town of Bethel | Sussex County Delaware

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