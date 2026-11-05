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Sussex County
📅 Bethel Holiday Dinner & Tree Lighting on Dec. 3, 2026
8 days ago
📅 Holiday Dinner & Tree Lighting in Bethel
Bethel is planning a Holiday Dinner & Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 6:00 PM.
- Holiday Dinner: Starts at 6 PM at Community Hall
- Tree Lighting: Will take place right after the dinner
- Tickets/Cost: Details are still TBA (to be announced)
If you’d like to go, mark 12/03/2026 at 6 PM on your calendar and keep an eye out for ticket information and any updates from the Town of Bethel closer to the date.
More Info: Town of Bethel | Sussex County Delaware
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