📅 Bethel Holiday Dinner & Tree Lighting on Dec. 3, 2026

📅 Holiday Dinner & Tree Lighting in Bethel

Bethel is planning a Holiday Dinner & Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

Holiday Dinner: Starts at 6 PM at Community Hall

Starts at at Tree Lighting: Will take place right after the dinner

Will take place Tickets/Cost: Details are still TBA (to be announced)

If you’d like to go, mark 12/03/2026 at 6 PM on your calendar and keep an eye out for ticket information and any updates from the Town of Bethel closer to the date.