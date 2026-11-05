📅 Bethel community holiday dinner & tree lighting Dec. 3

📅 Community holiday dinner & tree lighting in Bethel

The Town of Bethel is planning a Community Holiday Dinner, followed by a Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 3, 2026.

Some details are still being finalized:

Time: TBA

TBA Ticket price & pickup: TBA

If you’d like to go, mark December 3, 2026 on your calendar and keep an eye out for updates from the Town of Bethel on the exact time and how to get tickets.