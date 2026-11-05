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Bethel
📅 Holiday Craft Show in Bethel on Nov. 28, 2026
8 days ago
📅 Holiday Craft Show at Bethel Community Hall
Mark your calendar for a local holiday craft show in Bethel.
The event will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Bethel Community Hall.
It’s a chance to browse holiday crafts, support local makers, and pick up seasonal gifts all in one place.
Just show up during event hours—no other details were provided.
More Info: Bethel Holiday Craft Show - Town of Bethel - Susse...
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