📅 Holiday Craft Show in Bethel on Nov. 28, 2026

📅 Holiday Craft Show at Bethel Community Hall

Mark your calendar for a local holiday craft show in Bethel.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Bethel Community Hall.

It’s a chance to browse holiday crafts, support local makers, and pick up seasonal gifts all in one place.

Just show up during event hours—no other details were provided.