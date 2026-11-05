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Bethel

📅 Holiday Craft Show in Bethel on Nov. 28, 2026

8 days ago
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📅 Holiday Craft Show at Bethel Community Hall

Mark your calendar for a local holiday craft show in Bethel.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Bethel Community Hall.

It’s a chance to browse holiday crafts, support local makers, and pick up seasonal gifts all in one place.

Just show up during event hours—no other details were provided.

More Info: Bethel Holiday Craft Show - Town of Bethel - Susse...

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