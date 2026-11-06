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Bethel
🌿 Bethel, CT Green Jobs: Multiple Outdoor & Animal Care Roles
9 days ago
Bethel’s a great spot right now if you love working with animals or being outdoors. Here are a few solid local openings worth a look.
Professional Dog Groomer
- Employer: Shampoodles Grooming Salon
- Location: Bethel, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour + 100% of your tips
- Why it’s interesting: One-on-one, boutique grooming with no kennel chaos and no assembly-line rush. You handle each dog start to finish in a calm, high-end salon that values quality work and gives you a lot of independence.
Turf Care Specialist
- Employer: Bartlett Tree Experts
- Location: Bethel, CT (serving the Weston, CT area)
- Type: Regular full-time
- Pay: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)
- Why it’s interesting: Outdoor job with a 100+ year tree and turf company that trains you in turf and tree care. You’ll monitor properties, treat turf diseases and insects, and get benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, uniforms, PPE, and paid licenses.
Arborist Crew Leader
- Employer: Bartlett Tree Experts
- Location: Bethel, CT (serving the Weston, CT area)
- Type: Regular full-time
- Pay: $26.00 – $36.00 per hour
- Why it’s interesting: Lead a tree care crew doing pruning, removals, rigging, and more for a safety-focused company. Good fit if you have at least 3 years of climbing/aerial lift experience and want leadership responsibility plus strong benefits and training.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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