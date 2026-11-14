Bethel’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for travelers and one solid permanent role. If you’re open to remote Alaska life, these jobs come with serious pay and benefits.

Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (direct hire for a regional health corporation)

Talented Medical Solutions (direct hire for a regional health corporation) Location: Bethel, AK

Salary: $108,784 – $141,419/year + $10K sign-on , $15K relocation , retention bonus eligible

+ , , retention bonus eligible Type: Full-time, permanent

Full-scope Audiology in a regional health system, including telemedicine and some budget/leadership duties. Big PTO (about 4.5 weeks to start), strong benefits, and rare high pay for a permanent role in rural Alaska.

Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source

Location: Bethel, AK

Pay: Up to $3,454/week (estimated)

(estimated) Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr flexible shifts

High-paying sonographer contract covering patients from newborn to geriatric. Shared housing and reimbursed airfare after arrival; ARDMS and BLS required, with a detailed onboarding and credentialing process.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Bethel, AK

Pay: Up to $3,144/week (estimated)

(estimated) Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 variable shifts

Remote Alaska assignment doing general abdominal, OB, and small parts ultrasound. ARDMS (Abdomen or OB/GYN) and 2+ years’ experience preferred; shared hospital housing and reimbursed economy airfare after arrival.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Bethel, AK

Pay: Up to $3,044/week (estimated)

(estimated) Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Shorter 13-week ultrasound contract with weekly pay, housing or housing stipend, and Day 1 medical benefits. Great fit if you want strong pay without a full 6‑month commitment.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Bethel, AK

Pay: Up to $3,352/week (estimated)

(estimated) Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Travel PT role with guaranteed hours and stipend protection for facility call-offs. Good option if you want steady daytime work and strong weekly pay in a rural setting.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

Location: Bethel, AK

Pay: Up to $2,814/week (estimated)

(estimated) Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Night-shift sonography contract for those who like 3x12s and quieter hours. ALOIS highlights strong pay, housing stipends, and options for bonuses and continuing education.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Bethel, AK

Pay: Up to $2,766–$2,814/week (estimated)

(estimated) Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts

26-week ultrasound contract with rotating 12‑hour shifts and guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs. Coast is known for supporting first-time travelers as well as seasoned pros.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Bethel, AK

Pay: Up to $2,766/week (estimated)

(estimated) Type: Travel, ~26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day/night rotating

Ultrasound contract with day-one benefits, daily or weekly pay, and lots of optional insurance add-ons. HCS notes this is a high-rate local/travel contract with strong subsidies for those who qualify.

Employer: Triage Staffing

Location: Bethel, AK

Pay: Up to $2,663/week (estimated)

(estimated) Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr variable shifts

26-week ultrasound assignment with flexible 12‑hour shifts and a recruiter-plus-clinical-support model. Triage emphasizes “real talk” about pay and expectations, plus Day 1 insurance and 401(k) once eligible.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Bethel, AK

Pay: $2,450 – $2,500/week (estimated)

(estimated) Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day/night shifts

General diagnostic sonographer role with 40-hour weeks and the option to extend. Comes with full medical, dental, vision (even pet insurance), Day 1 benefits, and a strong referral program.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—rural Alaska jobs with this kind of pay don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.