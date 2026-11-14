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🏥 Bethel, Alaska Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Bethel’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for travelers and one solid permanent role. If you’re open to remote Alaska life, these jobs come with serious pay and benefits.
Audiologist (Full-Time) – $108K–$141K + Bonuses
- Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (direct hire for a regional health corporation)
- Location: Bethel, AK
- Salary: $108,784 – $141,419/year + $10K sign-on, $15K relocation, retention bonus eligible
- Type: Full-time, permanent
Full-scope Audiology in a regional health system, including telemedicine and some budget/leadership duties. Big PTO (about 4.5 weeks to start), strong benefits, and rare high pay for a permanent role in rural Alaska.
Travel TDY Sonographer – $3,454/week
- Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source
- Location: Bethel, AK
- Pay: Up to $3,454/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr flexible shifts
High-paying sonographer contract covering patients from newborn to geriatric. Shared housing and reimbursed airfare after arrival; ARDMS and BLS required, with a detailed onboarding and credentialing process.
Travel TDY Sonographer – $3,144/week
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Bethel, AK
- Pay: Up to $3,144/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 variable shifts
Remote Alaska assignment doing general abdominal, OB, and small parts ultrasound. ARDMS (Abdomen or OB/GYN) and 2+ years’ experience preferred; shared hospital housing and reimbursed economy airfare after arrival.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $3,044/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Bethel, AK
- Pay: Up to $3,044/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
Shorter 13-week ultrasound contract with weekly pay, housing or housing stipend, and Day 1 medical benefits. Great fit if you want strong pay without a full 6‑month commitment.
Travel Physical Therapist – $3,352/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Bethel, AK
- Pay: Up to $3,352/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Travel PT role with guaranteed hours and stipend protection for facility call-offs. Good option if you want steady daytime work and strong weekly pay in a rural setting.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $2,814/week
- Employer: ALOIS Healthcare
- Location: Bethel, AK
- Pay: Up to $2,814/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
Night-shift sonography contract for those who like 3x12s and quieter hours. ALOIS highlights strong pay, housing stipends, and options for bonuses and continuing education.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $2,814/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Bethel, AK
- Pay: Up to $2,766–$2,814/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts
26-week ultrasound contract with rotating 12‑hour shifts and guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs. Coast is known for supporting first-time travelers as well as seasoned pros.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $2,766/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Bethel, AK
- Pay: Up to $2,766/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, ~26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day/night rotating
Ultrasound contract with day-one benefits, daily or weekly pay, and lots of optional insurance add-ons. HCS notes this is a high-rate local/travel contract with strong subsidies for those who qualify.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $2,663/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing
- Location: Bethel, AK
- Pay: Up to $2,663/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr variable shifts
26-week ultrasound assignment with flexible 12‑hour shifts and a recruiter-plus-clinical-support model. Triage emphasizes “real talk” about pay and expectations, plus Day 1 insurance and 401(k) once eligible.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $2,500/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Bethel, AK
- Pay: $2,450 – $2,500/week (estimated)
- Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day/night shifts
General diagnostic sonographer role with 40-hour weeks and the option to extend. Comes with full medical, dental, vision (even pet insurance), Day 1 benefits, and a strong referral program.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—rural Alaska jobs with this kind of pay don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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