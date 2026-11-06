🏥 Bethel, Alaska Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Travel Roles

Bethel’s hospital is busy and it shows in the job market—lots of high-paying travel and contract roles are open right now. If you’re up for rural Alaska and steady hours, these gigs can pay very well.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Ardor Health Solutions Location: Bethel, AK

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, hospital-based)

(13-week contract, hospital-based) Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts Pay: $3,411 per week

This role mixes inpatient and outpatient rehab in a rural hospital, ideal if you’re an experienced PT (4+ years) who likes working independently and seeing a wide range of cases. Benefits include weekly pay, day-1 medical, dental, vision, and license/cert reimbursement.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Bethel, AK

Type: Full-time, Travel (26 weeks)

(26 weeks) Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr flexible shifts

40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts Pay: $3,184 per week

Operate a dedicated mammo unit, position patients, and capture diagnostic breast images in a hospital setting. Comes with a $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO that starts accruing on day 1, and guaranteed hours.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Bethel, AK

Type: Full-time, Travel (26 weeks)

(26 weeks) Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr flexible shifts

40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts Pay: $3,184 per week

General Ultrasound/Sonographer role doing diagnostic scans and producing sonograms in a hospital. Requires 2+ years of experience and offers a $600 travel bonus, day-1 health benefits, PTO, guaranteed stipend if called off, and extra pay for hours over your contract.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Bethel, AK

Type: Travel (listed as Internship; 26 weeks)

(listed as Internship; 26 weeks) Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts

36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts Pay: $2,801 per week

You’ll handle all technical aspects of ultrasound exams, from image quality to measurements and working closely with physicians. Trustaff highlights industry-leading pay, guaranteed weekly hours, and full medical, dental, and vision plus 401(k) with match.

Employer: LanceSoft, Inc.

LanceSoft, Inc. Location: Bethel, AK

Type: Full-time, Travel (26 weeks)

(26 weeks) Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr rotating shifts

40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts Pay: $3,400 per week

High-paying CT Tech contract in a hospital setting, using CT to produce diagnostic images. LanceSoft offers weekly pay and medical benefits, plus support from a large national staffing team.

Employer: LanceSoft, Inc.

LanceSoft, Inc. Location: Bethel, AK

Type: Full-time, Travel (26 weeks)

(26 weeks) Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr rotating shifts

40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts Pay: $3,400 per week

Ultrasound Technologist role covering a variety of exams in a hospital environment. Strong weekly pay plus medical benefits, with a recruiter team focused on matching your career and lifestyle goals.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Bethel, AK

Type: Local Contract (26 weeks)

(26 weeks) Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts Pay: $71 per hour

Great if you’re already in Alaska or nearby and want a local contract instead of full travel status. CT Tech role using advanced CT equipment; includes $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO from day 1, guaranteed hours, and extra pay for overtime.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Bethel, AK

Type: Travel (listed as Internship; 26 weeks)

(listed as Internship; 26 weeks) Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts

36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts Pay: $2,801 per week

CT Tech role working directly with patients to capture diagnostic images. Trustaff emphasizes priority access to jobs, guaranteed weekly hours, strong benefits, and bonuses for completion and referrals.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Bethel, AK

Type: Full-time, Travel (listed as 13 weeks; description notes 26 weeks)

(listed as 13 weeks; description notes 26 weeks) Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day/night rotating shifts

36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts Pay: $2,766 per week

Ultrasound Tech role with aggressive compensation packages, day-1 medical, dental, and vision (for you and family), 401(k), daily pay option, and lots of extra protections like liability coverage and license assistance.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Bethel, AK

Type: Full-time, Travel (26 weeks)

(26 weeks) Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day/night shifts

40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts Pay: $2,450–$2,500 per week (estimated)

General Diagnostic Sonographer role in a hospital, doing full-scope imaging, patient prep, and documentation. SHC offers full medical, dental, vision, life, and pet insurance, 401(k), CEUs, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Bethel, AK

Type: Full-time, Travel (26 weeks)

(26 weeks) Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day/night shifts

40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts Pay: $2,450–$2,500 per week (estimated)

CT Tech contract in a hospital setting, focusing on high-quality CT imaging and patient safety. Comes with full benefits (including pet insurance), 401(k), CEUs, and 24/7 support from SHC.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full details, and reach out to a recruiter soon—rural Alaska roles can fill fast once word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.