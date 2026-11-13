Bethany’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few standout roles hiring locally.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 7124 NW 23rd St, Bethany, OK 73008

Type: Full-time (posting text also mentions part-time; confirm with employer)

(posting text also mentions part-time; confirm with employer) Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Dollar Tree store — from opening/closing and stocking to coaching team members and keeping customers happy. This role is hands-on, with lifting, merchandising, and store upkeep, plus benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Bethany, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16 – $20/hour

Work at the pharmacy counter helping patients with prescriptions and checkout while keeping shelves stocked and tidy. This role offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discounts, and training toward PTCB certification if you want to grow in pharmacy.

Employer: Homeland Stores

Location: Bethany, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the meat department in an employee-owned grocery store, handling scheduling, ordering, displays, and customer service. Good fit if you like food, want leadership responsibility, and don’t mind a fast-paced, physical job in coolers and on the sales floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — you can often see related openings from the same employer. Don’t wait too long; the good roles tend to go first.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.