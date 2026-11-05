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🏥 Bethany, OK Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings in Pediatric & Home Care
Bethany’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in pediatrics and home health. If you’re looking to grow your skills while staying local, these roles are worth a look.
PCA Personal Care Assistant / CNA
- Employer: United Home Health Care Inc
- Location: Bethany, OK (in-person, home health)
- Type: OTHER
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour
- Perks: Paid training, travel reimbursement
Hands-on caregiving role helping patients with daily living (bathing, dressing, feeding) and vital signs in home and community settings. Best for CNAs or experienced home health aides who can travel about 50% of the time and want steady day shift work.
Rehabilitation Educator – PT
- Employer: Bethany Children’s Health Center
- Location: Bethany, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Ideal for a licensed Physical Therapist who loves teaching as much as treating. You’ll lead onboarding, skills fairs, and ongoing education for rehab staff, students, and families at Oklahoma’s only inpatient pediatric rehab facility.
Rehab Advanced Practice Provider – Pediatric Medical Rehab Unit / Physiatry
- Employer: Bethany Children’s Health Center
- Location: Bethany, OK
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri days, some home call)
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced role for an APRN/NP, PA-C, or CNS with a master’s degree who wants to focus on pediatric rehab. You’ll manage inpatient and follow-up outpatient care, work closely with an interdisciplinary team, and help teach APP students.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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