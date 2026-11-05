🏥 Bethany, OK Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings in Pediatric & Home Care

Bethany’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in pediatrics and home health. If you’re looking to grow your skills while staying local, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: United Home Health Care Inc

United Home Health Care Inc Location: Bethany, OK (in-person, home health)

(in-person, home health) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Perks: Paid training, travel reimbursement

Hands-on caregiving role helping patients with daily living (bathing, dressing, feeding) and vital signs in home and community settings. Best for CNAs or experienced home health aides who can travel about 50% of the time and want steady day shift work.

Employer: Bethany Children’s Health Center

Location: Bethany, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for a licensed Physical Therapist who loves teaching as much as treating. You’ll lead onboarding, skills fairs, and ongoing education for rehab staff, students, and families at Oklahoma’s only inpatient pediatric rehab facility.

Employer: Bethany Children’s Health Center

Location: Bethany, OK

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri days, some home call)

(Mon–Fri days, some home call) Salary: Not listed

Advanced role for an APRN/NP, PA-C, or CNS with a master’s degree who wants to focus on pediatric rehab. You’ll manage inpatient and follow-up outpatient care, work closely with an interdisciplinary team, and help teach APP students.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.