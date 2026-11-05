🍽️ Multiple Food & Camp Kitchen Jobs Around Bethany, OK

Bethany’s food scene is busy, from drive‑ins on Route 66 to summer camps gearing up for next season. Here are several flexible, entry‑level and pro‑level kitchen roles hiring now.

Employer: SONIC

SONIC Location: Bethany, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy SONIC, support the General Manager, and lead the crew so guests get fast, friendly service every time. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and room to move up make this a solid step toward restaurant management.

Employer: SONIC

SONIC Location: Bethany, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the grill and fry line, cooking and packaging SONIC favorites while keeping the kitchen flowing smoothly. This role is open to ages 16+, offers weekly pay, flexible shifts, and strong training if you’re just starting in food service.

Employer: SONIC

SONIC Location: Bethany, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the face of SONIC, bringing orders out with a smile and helping guests with questions or issues. Great for people who like to stay moving, talk with customers, and want flexible hours plus meal discounts.

Employer: Wolfoods, Inc.

Location: Based in Bethany, OK; live-on-site at rural camps across the U.S.

Type: Full-time, seasonal (May–Sept), exempt

Schedule: Minimum 6 days / 70 hours per week

Minimum Salary: Competitive seasonal pay + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Competitive seasonal pay + bonus (exact amount not listed) Perks: Free room & board, travel allowance

Lead a high‑volume camp kitchen, manage staff, ordering, budgets, and strict allergen/safety standards while serving fresh, scratch‑cooked meals. Ideal for experienced chefs (4+ years in commercial kitchens) who want leadership responsibility and don’t mind a rustic, live‑in camp lifestyle.

Employer: Wolfoods, Inc.

Location: Based in Bethany, OK; live-on-site at rural camps across the U.S.

Type: Full-time, seasonal (May–Sept), exempt

Schedule: Minimum 6 days / 70 hours per week

Minimum Salary: Competitive seasonal pay + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Competitive seasonal pay + bonus (exact amount not listed) Perks: Free room & board, travel allowance

Run scratch baking for a busy camp kitchen, leading prep and production for your shift and helping manage staff and allergen‑safe options. Great fit if you have 2+ years baking in commercial kitchens, love high‑volume work, and are up for living on‑site at camp.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.