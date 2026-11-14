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11 Best New Tractor Supply Christmas Gifts for Country Living Fans This Week
By Lauren Gray,13 days ago
Some people dream of a farmhouse with a red barn and a few chickens out back. Others already have one and just need a new pair of boots to get through barn chores. Either way, Tractor Supply is one of the easiest places to shop for the country lover in your life. Its aisles cover sturdy workwear, toys for future ranchers, and plenty of farmhouse decor, and a lot of it is on holiday sale right now. Pack up a picnic and throw on your Carhartts—these are the 11 best new Tractor Supply Christmas gifts for country living fans.
1 Ariat Women's Unbridled Rancher and Men's Groundbreaker Boots
A good pair of boots is the ultimate country gift, and Ariat has something for everyone. The women's Unbridled Rancher waterproof Western boots have waterproof full-grain leather, an easy pull-on style, and a lightweight, slip-resistant sole for wet barn floors and muddy pastures. The men's Groundbreaker steel toe boots have a protective steel toe cap, a cushioned insole, and an oil- and slip-resistant outsole built for long days of farm and ranch work. The women's boots are $142.99 down from $179.99, and the men's are $159.99, down from $174.99.
2 Red Shed Double-Layer Chicken Storage Basket
Every chicken lover needs at least one piece of chicken decor, and this one happens to be useful, too. The off-white metal basket is covered in a repeating red chicken print and topped with a wood-look lid and handle. Its two stacking tiers keep kitchen, pantry, or craft supplies organized while adding a little vintage farmhouse charm. The Red Shed chicken storage basket is $15.99, down from $19.99.
3 Paradise Horses Animals on the Farm Playset
For the littlest farmhands, the Paradise Horses farm playset comes with a whole barnyard: a Palomino foal with a brushable mane and tail, a cow, a lamb, a farm dog, two pigs, a hen with her nest, a rooster, and two chicks. Kids can also feed the animals with the included apples, carrot, and ear of corn. It's designed for ages three and up. The set is $23.99, down from $29.99.
4 Harper & Willow Mango Wood Country Cottage Mortar and Pestle Set
These three carved mango wood mortar and pestle pieces look like heirlooms you'd find at an antiques market. Each has its own shape and carving, and grouped together on a kitchen counter or open shelf they make a warm, rustic display. Note that they're meant for decoration only and aren't food-safe, so keep the real spice grinding to another tool. The Harper & Willow decorative mortar and pestle set is $69.99.
5 Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket Baby Bodysuit
Nothing says country family quite like a baby dressed like a tiny ranch hand. This Carhartt bodysuit is made of soft, midweight cotton with the brand's signature chest pocket, plus snaps at the shoulder and bottom for quick changes. It comes sized for infants and toddlers aged three to 24 months, and the colors range from classic Carhartt brown to pink lemonade. The Carhartt baby pocket bodysuit is $12.99.
6 Red Shed Chicken Clay Pot Scented Candle
This Red Shed chicken clay pot candle makes for quintessential farmhouse decor, while also casting off an ambient glow. It has two wicks and a warm blend of spiced apple, sweet maple, and pine, and once you put the lid back on, it sits pretty on a kitchen shelf. It's only sold at Tractor Supply, and you'll pay just $13.59, down from $16.99.
7 Picnic Time Blue Country Basket
This handwoven willow picnic basket looks like it was pulled straight from a storybook. It's sized for two, with a split wooden lid that opens from either side and doubles as a flat spot for cups and plates. The cotton-blend liner comes out for washing, and Picnic Time backs it with a lifetime guarantee. It's just as handy for collecting eggs or garden vegetables as it is for a picnic. This classic basket is $69.99.
8 JobSmart 115-Piece Screwdriver Set
Life in the country means fixing things yourself, and this set covers almost every screw on the property. It includes 23 screwdrivers, eight precision screwdrivers, 60 bits, 16 hex keys, a ratchet handle, and a magnetic tray, all organized in a storage rack. The cushioned, nonslip handles are clearly labeled by size, which saves a lot of guessing. The JobSmart 115-piece screwdriver set is $19.99.
9 Sunnydaze Decor Country Market Flower Cart Display Stand
This fir wood flower cart is styled like an old-fashioned market stall, with three planting tiers at standing height and two shelves for tools and gloves. It's a showstopper on a porch or patio and works just as well for displaying baked goods at a craft fair. Keep in mind that the wheels and handles are decorative, so empty it before moving it, and plan on some assembly. The Sunnydaze country market cart is $175.99.
10 Red Shed Cow Coir Door Mat
Greet guests with a little farm humor with this Red Shed cow door mat. This coir door mat features a cow and the words "HAY THERE," and its stiff, naturally moisture-resistant fibers scrape mud off boots before it gets tracked inside. It works on a front porch, back door, or mudroom entrance, and it's only sold at Tractor Supply. You'll pay $12.99, down from $19.99.
11 Harper & Willow Mango Wood Country Cottage Candle Holders
These turned-wood pillar candle holders bring old-world texture to your tablescape. The set includes three heights (six, eight, and 10 inches) in a dark brown wood with a whitewashed, distressed finish, and felt pads on the bottom keep them from scratching furniture. Add a few pillar candles or flameless ones and you have an instant centerpiece. The Harper & Willow country cottage candle holders are $29.99 for the set.
For more daily news and tips to live your best life, join us over at BestLifeOnline.com.
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