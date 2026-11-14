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1 A Gorgeous Faux Rose Centerpiece That Looks Real

2 Jim Shore Decorations

It's the perfect time to shop for Christmas goodies at Costco ! The warehouse has so many festive items in stock right now, all over the store. From centerpieces and indoor decorations to outdoor lights and wreaths, they have everything you need to make your home feel festive for the happiest time of the year. Shoppers are filling their carts fast because the prices are so good. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best new Costco Christmas finds this week, according to members.Have you picked out your holiday centerpiece? "I am OBSESSED with this @cghunterhome 10.5" Faux Rose Centerpiece at Costco!" Costco Buys shared. "Real-touch roses with realistic texture and feel come in red or white and sit in a classic ceramic vase, so they're ready to display the second you get home. ❤️ Best of all, there's no watering or maintenance, and the everlasting beauty lasts for years to come, which is perfect for my table, my office, or anywhere that needs a cheerful touch."Costco has lots of Jim Shore Christmas goodies, including this one "that Disney fans are going to love!" says Costco Wonders. "The Jim Shore Holiday Stitch Elf is $15 OFF, making this adorable Christmas collectible even more tempting. With Stitch dressed for the holidays and Jim Shore's signature decorative style, it's perfect for adding a little Disney magic to your Christmas décor. This would also make such a cute gift for a Stitch collector!"

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3 A Disney Wreath

5 An All-White Nutcracker Trio

6 Holiday Village LED Advent Calendar

7 A Deer Family with Trees

8 A Set of Potted Trees

9 LED Glass Candles

Costco Chika shared about a Disney wreath. "Disney lovers, THIS is your sign! 🐭❤️🎀 The Minnie &4 Infiniti Pathway Lights "DON'T WAIT UNTIL THE SALE ENDS!" Costco Chika warned about a great deal on attention-grabbing outdoor lights. "Costco's Infinity Mirror Christmas Pathway Lights are NOW ON SALE! 😍 Each set stretches 9 FEET LONG, creating the prettiest holiday glow along your walkway! NOW is the time to grab these because the sale ends later this month! Don't wait until they're back to regular price! Who's adding these to their Christmas decor?" They are on sale: six for $19.99Costco Chika also shared about an all-white Nutcracker trio, "bringing all the classic Christmas charm!" she wrote. "This adorable 3-piece set features Nutcrackers standing 13 inches tall and almost 4 inches wide! Perfect for decorating your mantel, entryway, or adding a festive touch anywhere in your home!" Get the set for $34.99.USA Costco Lovers shared about the 30" LED Wooden Village Advent Calendar. "It lights up with 30 cozy LED lights and has a sweet little snowflake slider to count down the days. Plus, it has a built-in timer so you can just set it and let it glow all evening long," they wrote.USA Costco Lovers shared about a 5-piece Resin Deer Family set for $59.99 for indoors, "the ultimate mantle or tabletop display. With intricate details and two matching trees, it creates an instant festive scene without needing a ton of space," they wrote. "Includes 3 elegant deer and 2 coordinating trees. Detailed, durable design built to last season after season."USA Costco Lovers shared the 2-Piece Alpine Pine Tree Set, suitable for indoor and outdoor use. "Perfect for creating that warm, festive glow whether you're decorating your living room or setting up a cozy covered porch entrance. Comes with 190 total LED lights featuring both Steady and Twinkle modes to match your holiday mood. Built-in 6 Hours On / 18 Hours Off timer means you can set it once and let it light up automatically every night. Includes one 4 ft tree and one 3 ft tree—ideal for layering together in an entryway, next to a fireplace, or framing a doorway. Safe for indoor display or outdoor covered porches," they wrote.USA Costco Lovers shared about some glowing candles that will illuminate your space. "Glass Candles with LED Lights @costco $43.99 for the full set of 5. These look so elevated on a fireplace mantel, dining table, or entryway console—and they come in a staggered set of 5 distinct heights! Stunning textured designs that give high-end luxury vibes. Comes with ALL 15 AA batteries needed so you can set them up instantly! Built-in 6 hours ON / 18 hours OFF timer set-it-and-forget-it ambiance. Flameless LED warmth for indoor decor," they wrote.

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10 Holiday Infinity Mirror

11 Disney Cookie Jar with Cookies

USA Costco Lovers shared their thoughts on the Holiday Infinity Mirror with 3D Effect, which really grabs attention. "Hypnotic 3D optical illusion glow. Plug-in (no batteries required!) Includes stand for easy tabletop display," they wrote about the $32.99 item.Costco Wonders shared the $19.49 Disney cookie jars filled with cookies. "Costco has these adorable Disney Cookie Jars, and Disney fans are going to want to check these out! 🍪🏰✨ They're such a fun way to add a little Disney magic to your kitchen while giving your favorite cookies a cute place to live. Whether you're a Disney collector, decorating your kitchen, or looking for a unique holiday gift, these are definitely worth checking out," they shared.

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