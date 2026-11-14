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1 Glitter Plaid Ball Ornament Set

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2 White Frosted Snowflake Ornament Set

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3 Santa Head Mug Ornament

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4 Pinecone and Berry Jingle Bell Ornament

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5 Red and Green Glitter Bulb Ornaments

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6 Red, White and Green Ornament Set

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7 Woodland Nutcracker With Wreath Ornament

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8 Snoopy on Doghouse Ornament

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9 Coca-Cola Can Ornament

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10 Gingerbread Santa Claus Ornament

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11 Black Top Hat Ornament

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