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11 Hobby Lobby Ornaments With Vintage Charm
By Lauren Gray,13 days ago
Some Christmas trees are styled to match a color palette, or something you saw on TikTok. But the best ones hold a sense of history: a glittery ball from Grandma's attic, a 60s-style Santa, or a Coca-Cola or Snoopy-inspired bauble that reminds you of the most iconic brands from your childhood. If you want your tree to feel like the ones you remember, Hobby Lobby's new ornaments lean into that old-fashioned charm, and with Christmas decor currently priced at 50 percent off, right now is an easy time to stock up.
1 Glitter Plaid Ball Ornament Set
Plaid is about as traditional as Christmas gets, and this glitter plaid ball ornament set gives it a little extra sparkle. You get 16 red and green ball ornaments in matte and metallic finishes, each covered in a glittery plaid pattern. They're made of shatterproof plastic, so they're a smart choice for homes with kids, pets, or tight spaces. You'll pay $12.49, down from $24.99.
2 White Frosted Snowflake Ornament Set
Snowflake ornaments have been hanging on trees for generations, and a frosted white set gives a tree that classic winter-wonderland look. Scatter them among colored lights for contrast, or pair them with glass balls for a softer, snowy feel. The white frosted snowflake ornament set is $9.99.
3 Santa Head Mug Ornament
This glass ornament looks like a vintage Santa mug, complete with a glittery Santa face, a few dollops of faux whipped cream on top, and a red-and-white striped straw. It's playful, a little kitschy, and exactly the kind of ornament that gets passed down. The Santa head mug ornament is $5.49, down from $10.99.
4 Pinecone and Berry Jingle Bell Ornament
A jingle bell topped with pinecones and berries brings a rustic, country-Christmas feel to the tree. This small version is easy to tuck between branches, and it pairs well with plaid and woodland ornaments. This classic, all-natural ornament is $3.99.
5 Red and Green Glitter Bulb Ornaments
Glittery bulbs in classic red and green are the backbone of an old-fashioned tree. They fill in bare spots, catch the light from every angle, and look right at home next to tinsel and big, colorful string lights. The nine-piece set is just $6.49.
6 Red, White and Green Ornament Set
This glass set of red, white, and green ornaments mixes the three classic Christmas colors in a variety of traditional shapes, including balls, onions, and finials. Some are glossy, some are metallic, and many are decorated with glittery polka dots, stripes, or chevrons, so the whole collection has a cheerful, collected-over-time look. It's $10.99.
7 Woodland Nutcracker With Wreath Ornament
Nutcracker ornaments are a holiday staple, and this one swaps the usual soldier uniform for a woodland look and a festive wreath. It's a nice bridge between a traditional tree and a rustic cabin theme, and at this price you can easily pick up a few. The woodland nutcracker with wreath ornament is $3.49.
8 Snoopy on Doghouse Ornament
For anyone who grew up watching "A Charlie Brown Christmas" every year, this Hallmark ornament is a must. It shows Snoopy lying on top of his shiny red doghouse with his head hanging over the edge, the house strung with Christmas lights. It's made of glass and resin and hangs from a white ribbon. The Snoopy on doghouse ornament is $14.99, down from $29.99.
9 Coca-Cola Can Ornament
Coca-Cola and Christmas have been linked for decades, thanks in large part to the brand's classic Santa ads. A tiny Coke can ornament is a fun nod to that history, and it makes a great stocking stuffer or gift-topper for the soda lover in your life. The Coca-Cola can ornament is $4.49.
10 Gingerbread Santa Claus Ornament
Two Christmas favorites in one: this gingerbread Santa ornament reimagines Santa as a gingerbread cookie. It adds a sweet, homemade feel to the tree, and it fits right in with a kitchen tree or a candy-themed display—all for just $3.99.
11 Black Top Hat Ornament
A black top hat calls to mind Frosty, Dickens-era carolers, and Christmas cards from long ago. Hung on the tree, it adds a dapper, slightly whimsical touch, especially next to snowman ornaments or a frosty white color scheme. The black top hat ornament is $4.49.
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