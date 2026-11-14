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Reaching retirement age means finally being able to kick back and enjoy some of life's finer things. But if you're the type of person who loves canine companionship, it can be tricky to successfully marry this new laid-back lifestyle with all the responsibilities of pet ownership. Fortunately, experts say there are plenty of low-maintenance dog options out there that can work well for people who've stopped working. And while breed can never tell you everything about a specific animal, there are some picks that require fewer trips to the groomers, fewer health issues, and even some that can help keep you up and active. Here are the dog breeds that make great companions for retirees, according to vets.

RELATED: 5 Easiest Dog Breeds to Train, According to Veterinarians.

1 Maltese

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2 Golden Retrievers

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3 Yorkshire Terrier

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Looking for a companion who's as cute as they are couch-friendly? According to, DVM, veterinarian at Embrace Pet Insurance , Maltese are very cuddly lap dogs that would rather spend their time relaxing with their people than on a walk around the block. "Their compact size makes them great for nearly any living situation," she adds. "They may need a little more time in the grooming department, however. And they have a decently long lifespan of 12 to 15 years."If anything, this classic breed is often associated with young families going for their first pet. But, DVM, veterinarian with Zen Dog Veterinary Care , tells Best Life that it also works well for certain senior citizens. "For active retirees who want a dog to hike, walk, and travel with, the Golden Retriever is hard to beat," he says. "They're gentle, patient, and eager to please, and they're excellent with visiting grandchildren." Just make sure you're ready for the commitment that comes with them—even if that's a win-win situation. "They do need daily exercise, which can be a good motivator to stay active," he says., founder of The Hearty Paw , agrees with this pick, pointing out that Golden Retrievers were originally bred to retrieve game for hunters, making them naturally cooperative, highly intelligent, and easy to train. "Their cheerful personalities make them wonderful companions for seniors looking for a more active lifestyle and emotional companionship," she adds. "Weighing up to 75 pounds, Goldens are larger dogs, so seniors with mobility issues may not be the right fit. Always consider a dog's size, strength, and physical activity needs."Whether you've downsized to a smaller living space or don't want to worry about your own physical limitations, sometimes it can pay to go smaller when picking a breed. Fortunately, this pugnacious, pint-sized pup can be perfect in such situations. "Yorkies are tiny, portable, and full of personality," says Spragley. "They are great for retirees who travel or live in smaller homes. Their silky coat sheds very little, they bond closely with their owners, and they thrive on attention."

RELATED: The 7 Best Dog Breeds for Seniors, According to Vets.

4 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

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5 Coton de Tulear

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6 Border Terrier

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7 Basset Hound

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Looking for another relatively small pup with plenty of personality?, DVM, veterinary medical advisor for Rover, says that Cavaliers are good-natured dogs who are equally at ease strolling on walks as they are at home on the couch. "They are large enough to not be too delicate or injury-prone but small enough to fit well into a condo," she tells Best Life. "However, Cavaliers are predisposed to certain health problems, like heart and neurological conditions, so make sure to keep up to date with their check-ups and strongly consider pet insurance." Sinkevich also says this is a great pick, saying the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is known as a small, sweet-natured, and gentle dog that makes for a wonderful companion for older adults. "Originally bred as a lapdog for European aristocracy, they're naturally very social, adaptable, and loving and weigh up to just 18 pounds," adding that "Cavaliers often live up to 14 years."Like the idea of a fluffy friend ? Greenstein says that some of her favorite patients over the years have been Cotons. "They are lovely companions who enjoy being with their owners and with people in general," she says. "They are fun-loving but also fairly easygoing. They enjoy a reasonable level of activity but don't require the intense exercise of some larger breeds." The one thing to prepare yourself for: "Coton owners should budget for regular grooming for their cottony coats," she warns.With an adorable face and a reputation for being intelligent, Spragley says that Border Terriers are sturdy, adaptable, and friendly. "They're less excitable than many terriers, and their wiry coats need little grooming," he explains. "They're a good choice for retirees who enjoy daily walks and want a small dog who can keep up."These droopy-faced dogs might have an adorably humorous appearance as part of their appeal. But there's more than one reason they're a good match for seniors who've recently left the workforce. "Basset Hounds are mellow, good-natured dogs with a laid-back approach to life that fits well with retirement," says Spragley. "A leisurely daily walk keeps them happy. Owners should just be sure to watch their weight and clean their ears regularly." Bonk says that for a larger option, a Basset Hound's easy-going nature and tendency to lounge rather than run may make them a great companion for seniors. "They have moderate grooming needs, but they also have a lifespan of 10 to 12 years."

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