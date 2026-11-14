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1 A Jeweled Tree

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2 An LED Cardinal Church Canvas

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It's time to deck your halls with holiday artwork! The Christmas season is coming fast, and many people (including myself) have already put up Christmas trees. This year, I did something different than in years past: I hung holiday wall art. It has made a huge difference, adding an extra element of festivity. Cracker Barrel is a great place to shop for holiday wall decor and signs, with lots of great deals and options. What are the best ones? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel Christmas wall decor and signs.The Jeweled Christmas Tree Wall Frame is a great holiday art piece for $24.99. It will add a bright, sparkling touch to your holiday decor with its detailed tree design and shimmering jeweled accents.The LED Cardinal Church Canvas for $19.99 is a timeless, classic option for your wall. It requires two AA batteries and lights up the room when on.

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3 Duck Reading Book

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4 A Glitter Globe Frame

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5 A Stained Glass Cardinal

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6 A Religious Wall Hanging

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This Duck Reading Book Wall Frame , exclusive to the store, costs just $24.99 and comes in a gold, ornate frame. "Stunning," writes a shopper. "Love this motif. So cute. Beautiful print. Nice size. Lovely frame. Vibrant coloring."Cracker Barrel glitter globes are legendary, and this one is no exception. This LED Picture Frame Glitter Globe for $49.99 is perfect for attention-grabbing artwork. "Beautiful," writes a shopper. "This is such an eye catching item. The frame has a place that you can insert your own photo. It has a charging cord also if you don't want to use batteries. Just the right size."Add some color and interest to your wall with the Glass Cardinal Wall Hanging . The light-catching piece is exclusive to Cracker Barrel and costs much less than you would think: just $14.99. Hang it on a window or wall.The Jesus Is The Reason Wall Hanging , priced at $9.99, is a religious piece that won't break the bank. The piece combines various materials, including wood, twine, and jute, and has a homemade look and feel that oozes luxury

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7 Hanging Bells

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8 A Santa Blow Mold

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9 A Little Framed Cardinal

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10 A Merry Christmas Garland

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11 A Gingerbread Sign

Cracker Barrel

Another creative holiday wall art option? This Metal Bells with Bow Hanging features three metal bells topped with a giant red bow. It is perfect for doors, but you can also hang it on walls or from entryways. Get it for $19.99.This LED Santa Blow Mold Wall Hanging is a vintage-feeling find for $49.99. "Timeless classic treasure," writes a shopper. "Who doesn't recognize this jolly Santa's face smiling back at you and taking you back to your childhood days? He is a MUST HAVE for anyone's Christmas decor. Whether it's to relive your days gone by or to start a new collection. He is made so well and the finish on him is absolutely beautiful. The price point is worth every single cent!" Another review calls it the "Best product of 2026!" "I saw this in the store and had to buy it! So beautiful and nostalgic. This Santa face is jumbo sized and is rated for indoor and outdoor use."This Cardinal Framed Sign features a cardinal and reads: "Angels are near when cardinals appear." It's adorable, with its vintage-feeling distressed frame, and costs just $9.99.This Merry Christmas Wall Banner is ultra-festive and will look great hanging over your fireplace or on your wall. It spells out Merry Christmas in red letters. Get the exclusive item for $24.99.Are you looking for fun, festive holiday wall art for your kitchen? Get the Gingerbread Cookie Recipe Wall Hanging , shaped like a cookie and featuring an actual recipe. Get it for $14.99.

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