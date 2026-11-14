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1 Disney Doormats

2 Gorgeous Christmas Trees

If you aren't shopping for holiday decorations at Costco , you are seriously missing out. While the warehouse doesn't have aisles lined with trees, ornaments, garlands, yard statues, and other holiday must-haves, the merchandise it does carry is top-notch and looks a lot more expensive than it actually is. From gorgeous, designer-looking faux trees that look real and candy canes to light up your pathway, to doormats, tree skirts, and kitchen accessories, you will find amazing holiday products at your store. What should you buy before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best Costco decorations that look more expensive than they are, according to members.Shoppers are loving the new Disney Holiday Mats, "such a cute way to bring a little Christmas magic into your home! " Costco Wonders shared. "If you're a Disney fan who loves decorating for the holidays, these festive mats are definitely worth checking out. They're perfect for adding a cheerful touch to your entryway and welcoming guests with a little Disney personality. Plus, they could make a fun gift for someone who loves all things Disney!"Costco Chika gave followers a sneak peek at all the stunning Christmas trees you can buy at the warehouse. "Costco is bringing ALL the Christmas tree options this year! FIRST 15-FOOT CHRISTMAS TREE I SEE 🤭🎄why not GO BIG?! Whether you're looking for something small or ready to go all out, Costco has so many options! Are you TEAM FLOCKED or NON-FLOCKED?" they captioned a post.

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3 Festive Tree Skirts

4 Outdoor Lights

5 Throw Pillows

6 Giant Doormats

7 Anthro Dupe Holiday Glasses

8 A Giant Twinkling Santa Bear

9 An LED Advent Calendar

USA Costco Lovers shared some traditional tree skirts that will dress up your trees in festive style for under $30. "The ultra-plush 60" Luxe Faux Fur Tree Skirt @costco for $29.99. It brings all the warm, snowy cabin vibes indoors—plus, it's machine washable for easy cleanup! 100% Polyester," they wrote.Costco Chika shared about outdoor lights; a set of six is on sale for $19.99. "Costco's Infinity Mirror Christmas Pathway Lights are NOW ON SALE! 😍 Each set stretches 9 FEET LONG, creating the prettiest holiday glow along your walkway! NOW is the time to grab these because the sale ends later this month! Don't wait until they're back to regular price! Who's adding these to their Christmas decor?" they wrote.I love the holiday-shaped throw pillows for $9.99. "Costco has these Holiday Decorative Pillows, and this is such an easy way to make your home feel more festive for Christmas! 🎄✨ Just swap a few pillows onto your couch, bed, or favorite chair and your space instantly gets that cozy holiday look without having to completely redecorate," Costco Wonders shared.Costco Twins shared some festive new coir holiday doormats that are even more massive and gorgeous in person. "How adorable are these holiday mats for only $10! They come in 2 different designs and are absolutely adorable," the influencers shared.I already purchased a set of the viral icon holiday glasses at my warehouse. "These Holiday Icon Tumblers at Costco are adorable Anthropologie dupes! 😍 The set comes with four 14 oz glasses featuring festive Christmas icons, and they're dishwasher safe. 🎁 Such a cute find for the holidays!" Costco Buys shared about the popular $24.99 item.Costco Chika shared about an adorable indoor/outdoor decoration. "WAIT… Costco has a 7'2" SANTA BEAR?! Spotted this giant Santa Bear at the NEW Vallejo Costco grand opening, and all I wanted to do was give it a hug! It stands over 7 feet tall, sparkles with twinkling lights, and can be displayed indoors or outdoors!" she captioned the post.USA Costco Lovers shared about the 30" LED Wooden Village Advent Calendar, which can be reused every season. "It lights up with 30 cozy LED lights and has a sweet little snowflake slider to count down the days. Plus, it has a built-in timer so you can just set it and let it glow all evening long," they wrote.

RELATED:11 Best New Costco Finds Flying Off Shelves in October

10 A Beautiful Deer Family

11 Holiday Planters

USA Costco Lovers shared about the 5-piece Resin Deer Family set for $59.99, "the ultimate mantle or tabletop display. With intricate details and two matching trees, it creates an instant festive scene without needing a ton of space," they wrote on Instagram. "Includes 3 elegant deer and 2 coordinating trees. Detailed, durable design built to last season after season."Costco Fam 4 U shared about the holiday planters for $34.99. "COSTCO HOLIDAY FIND! ❤️🌲 Costco just brought in these gorgeous Holiday Greens Planters for only $34.99! Featuring beautiful fresh evergreen branches, festive red berries, pinecones, and decorative white branches, these are perfect for adding a little Christmas magic to your front porch, entryway, or outdoor holiday decor!" they captioned the post.

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