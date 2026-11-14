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There's plenty to love about the holidays arriving, but one development we decidedly don't love is when mice begin to hide in your house once it gets cold. But of all the rooms in your home, this annual migration can often hit your garage the hardest. With multiple large entryways, ample hiding spaces, and often even a steady food supply, the pests can ultimately get pretty comfortable for the season. But if you know what to look for, you might be able to make the space less enticing for them overall. Here are the things that attract mice to your garage in winter, according to pest experts.

RELATED: 6 Ways Rats Are Sneaking Into Your Home This Winter.

1 Pet Food

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2 Bird Seed

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3 Garbage and Recycling

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It's common for dog and cat owners to stock up on pet food. But according to, the founder, CEO, and president of Pro Active Pest Control , it's a common mistake to store these large, heavy bags in the garage after buying them in bulk. "Rodents can easily chew through these bags, and their size provides them with a consistent food source that can attract rodents in large numbers," he tells Best Life. "If you're going to store pet food in the garage, consider using large plastic containers with an airtight seal."It's not just dog and cat food that can be problematic., entomologist and pest management expert at Mosquito Squad Plus , says that many people also store bird seed bags in their garages, and pests can easily take advantage of them when foraging in the winter. "Rodent pests, like mice and rats, can easily chew through these bags, and insect pests like cockroaches and stored-product pests can infest bags through the smallest of openings," she warns. "To keep pests out and protect the pet and bird feed, move kibble and seeds from their original bags into hard plastic containers with lids that seal when shut."Your garage is usually the last stopping place for household refuse before it gets picked up by the garbage truck or taken out to the local dump. However, Turner warns that unsealed garbage and recycling bins that contain traces of food waste also attract rodents in large numbers. Because of this, he suggests using a tight-fitting lid to prevent entry and stop smells from escaping when tossing food waste into a garage garbage bin. "As for recycling, be sure to rinse any food or drink residue out of used cans before placing them in the bin, as these residues produce potent scents that frequently attract rodents," he adds. Crumbley agrees, but suggests taking things a step further. "Relocating trash and recycling cans outdoors, making sure their lids close all the way, and keeping them clean and in good condition can help keep pests away," she suggests.

RELATED: 5 Smells That Attract Mice Into Your Home This Fall.

4 Moisture

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5 Light and Warmth

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6 Foundational Gaps and Holes

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7 Clutter and Debris

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As a combination indoor/outdoor space in your home, it's inevitable that your garage will end up getting a little wet over the course of the winter. But if wetness is a constant problem, rodents could also become a problem, too. "No matter the season, pests need water, [and] moisture in any form is attractive and conducive to pests," she warns. "Check for moisture problems in your garage and address them as soon as possible to prevent insect and rodent infestations. This can include flooding, standing water, condensation build-up, or runoff from downspouts and gutters."Even as a convertible space, your garage tends to be much warmer and brighter than the space just outdoors. But these favorable conditions that keep things comfortable while you go to get into your car can also bring in rodents,, training manager at Trutech Wildlife Service , tells Best Life. "Even moderate outdoor lighting can influence how animals move through neighborhoods," he cautions. "When consistent lighting overlaps with food sources, animals learn fast. For adaptable species such as raccoons and rats, consistent lighting can extend feeding time and make areas feel safer to explore." The same goes for any extra warmth. "Rodents can sense heat gradients through walls, insulation, or building structures," Ward warns. "It's easier for the animals to sense heat from a garage." If you're concerned, try switching your garage lighting to a timer or motion sensor, and be sure to turn off any space heaters before going inside for the night. And as always, locate and repair any holes or possible entryways from the outside.On that same point, Crumbley argues that entry points are extremely attractive for pests escaping the cold weather and foraging for food. "Any foundational gap in your garage has the potential to be a pest entry point," she points out. :This includes gaps around garage doors, cracks where windows don't seal all the way, settlement cracks in concrete foundations, and large holes or structural issues in your garage. Addressing these entry points early can help keep pests out throughout the winter.", co-owner and general manager at Thrasher Termite & Pest Control , agrees, saying that the simplest easy access can be all it takes to attract pests to your garage. "Just like burglars take advantage of unlocked doors, pests take advantage of gaps around a garage door to get out of the weather," he says. "Garage door seals degrade and gap over time. Sometimes rodents chew small entry points through the soft vinyl side seal. Whatever the cause, new, tight-fitting seals around the sides and the bottom of the garage door will keep out opportunistic pests."Garages have a tendency to become a catch-all room filled with all kinds of equipment and storage. But if you've let things get too chaotic, you could be setting yourself up for a potential mouse infestation. "Pests like mice and rats are highly attracted to the clutter and debris that can build up in a garage, says Crumbley. "Cardboard boxes, seasonal items, and items stored in the garage for long periods can provide good hiding and nesting places for pests. Decluttering and keeping a tidy garage can help reduce the number of pests that will make it their home."

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