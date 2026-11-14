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11 Best New Aldi Christmas Decorations for a Nostalgic Holiday
By Lauren Gray,13 days ago
There's a reason so many of us chase the feeling of our childhood holidays: they're some of our sweetest family memories, and a reminder of simpler times. And with vintage-inspired decor everywhere this season, anything from ornaments to quilts can fit the mood. The sparkling tinsel tree, the candy dish set out for guests—these are the little details that bring us back to those beloved Christmases past. Even everyday collections like Aldi's Merry Moments deliver these decorations at prices that leave room in the budget. Right now when you head to Aldi, you'll find wreath signs, nutcrackers, serving platters and more, all with a nostalgic nod to the holidays you remember.
1 Holiday Circle Wreath "Merry X-Mass" Sign
A round "Merry Xmas" sign with a wreath design is the kind of simple, cheerful piece that works almost anywhere: a front door, a kitchen wall, or propped on a mantel among your other decor. And because it looks like one of your grandmother's needlepoint projects, it sets a nostalgic tone the moment someone walks in. The Merry Xmas wreath sign is $8.99.
2 Angel LED Nostalgic Ornament
Light-up ornaments were a fixture on many trees growing up, and this Merry Moments LED nostalgic angel brings that look back with a built-in glow. Hang it near the top of the tree or give it its own spot on a garland where it can really shine. It's $4.99.
3 Santa LED Nostalgic Ornament,
The angel's jolly counterpart, this light-up Santa ornament brings the same retro glow. Buy one of each and hang them side by side, or pick up a few to give a whole tree that warm, vintage feel. The LED nostalgic Santa ornament is $4.99.
4 Rotating Tree Ornament
A little motion makes a tree feel magical. This rotating tree ornament pairs a gold tree with a red present, and it adds a bit of movement and sparkle that kids will stop to watch. It's a fun addition for anyone who remembers the spinning ornaments of Christmases past. It costs just $12.99.
5 Gold Drummer Nutcracker
Nutcrackers are about as classic as Christmas decor gets, and this drummer gets a glamorous update in all gold. It looks especially striking lined up on a mantel or bookshelf with your other nutcrackers, or standing on its own beside a stack of wrapped gifts. The Merry Moments gold drummer nutcracker is $9.99.
6 Mini Green Tinsel Tree
Tinsel trees are pure midcentury nostalgia, and a mini version makes it easy to sprinkle that look around the house. Set one on a kitchen counter, an entryway table, or a kid's dresser, and decorate it with a few tiny ornaments if you like. The Merry Moments green mini tinsel tree is $7.99.
7 Christmas Serving Platter With Tree Decal
Every holiday host needs a festive platter for cookie swaps, Christmas Eve appetizers, and the plate of treats left out for Santa. This one features a Christmas tree design, so it adds a dose of holiday spirit to the table even before the food goes on. The Merry Moments Christmas tree serving platter is $9.99.
8 Tree and Stars Holiday Bowl Filler
Bowl fillers are an easy, inexpensive way to make a centerpiece look finished. Pour these tree and star shapes into a glass bowl, hurricane vase, or tray, and tuck in a candle or a couple of ornaments for an instant tablescape. The mixed bowl filler is $4.99.
9 Queen-Sized Merry Moments Holiday Quilt
Swapping in holiday bedding is one of the coziest ways to decorate, and a quilt has a homey, handed-down feel that suits a nostalgic Christmas. This queen-size version has a classic foulard-style holiday pattern for the guest room or your own bed. The Merry Moments queen holiday quilt is $34.99.
10 Merry Moments Holiday Mini Moose
Holiday gnomes have earned a permanent spot in Christmas decor, and this collection also includes a few woodland friends. The mini moose is a charming little accent for a shelf, tiered tray, or windowsill, and it fits right in with a cabin-style or rustic setup. It's $4.99.
11 4-Piece Flameless LED Candle Set With Vanilla Scent
Candlelight sets the mood for the holidays, and flameless candles let you keep that glow going without worrying about open flames near the tree, kids, or pets. This set of four white candles carries a vanilla scent, too. The Merry Moments flameless LED candle set is $9.99.
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