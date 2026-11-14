Shutterstock

1 For the Parent Who Always Complains About Back Pain: An Electric Massager

2 For the Golfer: An At-Home Range

Your mother and father love you unconditionally, have invested an unbelievable amount of money in you over the years, and would basically do anything for you, so you should probably consider getting them a pretty nice Christmas present. If you aren't sure what to get your mother or father, you can find something at Costco . This year, the warehouse is stocked with fabulous gifts at every price point for every type of parent. What should you pick up on your next warehouse run? Here are the 7 best Costco Christmas gifts for parents, according to members.If your parents are always complaining about a bad back, a massager is the perfect gift. "GO grab Sharper Image's deals at Costco, all 3 of my recovery favorites are on sale right now!" Costco Buys shared. "The Power Percussion Duo Max Deep Tissue Massager is $20 off at $79.99, with a dual-head design that covers all your bigger muscle groups. 🌀 The Motorized Handheld Rolling Massager is also $20 off at $59.99, perfect for those harder to reach spots like your shoulders and calves."Is dad or mom a golfer? "Costco has an AT-HOME GOLF DRIVING RANGE, and golfers are going to want to check this out!" Costco Buys shared. "The Palladium Golf kit comes with a large practice net, a weighted hitting mat, and a ball return system so you can work on your swing without heading to the driving range. It's perfect for practicing in your backyard or setting up a dedicated golf space at home. Plus, this could make an awesome holiday gift for someone who loves golf." Get it for $119.99.

RELATED:5 Best New Costco Winter Blanket Finds Shoppers are Loving Now

3 For the Music Lover: A Retro Boombox

4 For the Sentimentalist: Keepsake Boxes

5 For the Outdoor Sports Parent: Heated Outdoor Chairs

6 For the Bougie Candle Lover: Jo Malone Candles

This retro boombox will spark serious nostalgia for your parents. "Talk about a throwback! 🎵🎶 This AIWA retro boombox brings back CD and cassette players, AM/FM radio, and Bluetooth connectivity so you can stream music right from your phone. A fun mix of vintage style and modern features!" Costco Savvy shared, adding that the item costs $179.99.If mom or dad is a true sentimentalist, they will love these Mikasa Home Accents Keepsake Frames, which come in a pack of two for $16.99. "Opens like a book with magnetic closures for easy swapping and front display," she says. "Can be hung vertically or horizontally. Available in color options like black and gold," Costco Journeys shared. Fill it with their grandkids' photos, artwork, and other musings for a sentimental gift.Discovering Costco shared the perfect gift for any outdoor sports parent that will help keep them warm while watching your game for $74.99. "Now this is an interesting Costco find! I spotted these heated outdoor chairs at Costco, and they look like a great way to stay cozy when spending time outside during the colder months! 👀 Perfect for chilly evenings, outdoor gatherings, or anyone who loves enjoying their patio even when temperatures drop," they wrote.Bougie candles are always a great gift for moms. "Jo Malone candles at COSTCO?! Holiday gifting just got a little more luxurious! The Jo Malone London Wood Sage &7 For the Grillmaster: A New Blackstone If you want to splurge on a big holiday gift for a die-hard griller, you can't go wrong with this Blackstone. "Costco has the BLACKSTONE 36-INCH GRIDDLE WITH HOOD FOR $100 OFF, and this is one deal outdoor cooking fans won't want to miss!" Costco Wonders shared. "With its massive flat-top cooking surface, you can make everything from smash burgers and sizzling fajitas to breakfast for the whole family. Plus, the hood is a convenient addition for protecting the cooking surface between uses. If you've been thinking about upgrading your backyard cooking setup, this might be your sign!"

For more daily news and tips to live your best life, join us over at BestLifeOnline.com.