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1 A Chicken Tree Topper

Tractor Supply Co.

2 A Farm Ornament Set

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If you are looking for holiday decorations with country charm, there is no better place to shop than Tractor Supply . The national chain with Tennessee roots has everything from Christmas trees and ornaments to blow molds and stockings, and the prices are right. If you are looking for farmhouse, cowboy, or down-home decor, run, don't walk. What should you grab on your next shopping trip? Here are 11 new Tractor Supply Christmas ornaments with country charm.If you want to create the ultimate farmhouse Christmas tree, this white Red Shed Chicken Christmas Tree Topper is such a unique find. The chicken wears a cozy Santa hat and holly-accented scarf, and the layered cutout metal feather design creates a textured, dimensional appearance.This Red Shed Shatterproof Farm-Themed Christmas Ornament Set is also perfect for a farm-inspired tree. It includes 19 classic shapes, including a dairy cow, hen, farmhouse, cowboy, milk can, cowboy boot, pinecone, Santa Claus, and a wreath, for $15.99. They have shiny, matte, glitter, and painted finishes to add texture and festive sparkle.

RELATED:11 Best Tractor Supply Sales Starting Right Now

3 A Cowboy Chicken Ornament

Tractor Supply Co.

4 A Mother and Baby Goose Ornament

Tractor Supply Co.

5 A Parent-Child Pig Ornament

Tractor Supply Co.

6 A 4H Cow Ornament

Tractor Supply Co.

7 A Hunting Duck Ornament

Tractor Supply Co.

8 A Yak Ornament

Tractor Supply Co.

9 A Rhinestone Rooster Ornament

Tractor Supply Co.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds That Deserve a Look This Week

10 A Red Rhinestone Barn Ornament

Tractor Supply Co.

11 A Santa Ornament

Tractor Supply Co.

Buddy G's Rhinestone Barn Christmas Ornament is another country-glamour-style ornament for $9.99. "Rhinestone barn ornament," writes a shopper. "These ornaments are well made and adorable! Perfect to tie onto a gift."Don't forget about Santa! The Red Shed Santa with Book Christmas Ornament is truly traditional and a great buy for $6.99. "Very cute holiday ornament. Great quality for the price," a shopper writes. "They have a solid resin weight to them which is really nice to use as an ornament or as a tabletop decoration. Very detailed and should last years," adds another.

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