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11 New Tractor Supply Christmas Ornaments With Country Charm
By Leah Groth,13 days ago
If you are looking for holiday decorations with country charm, there is no better place to shop than Tractor Supply. The national chain with Tennessee roots has everything from Christmas trees and ornaments to blow molds and stockings, and the prices are right. If you are looking for farmhouse, cowboy, or down-home decor, run, don't walk. What should you grab on your next shopping trip? Here are 11 new Tractor Supply Christmas ornaments with country charm.
1 A Chicken Tree Topper
If you want to create the ultimate farmhouse Christmas tree, this white Red Shed Chicken Christmas Tree Topper is such a unique find. The chicken wears a cozy Santa hat and holly-accented scarf, and the layered cutout metal feather design creates a textured, dimensional appearance.
2 A Farm Ornament Set
This Red Shed Shatterproof Farm-Themed Christmas Ornament Set is also perfect for a farm-inspired tree. It includes 19 classic shapes, including a dairy cow, hen, farmhouse, cowboy, milk can, cowboy boot, pinecone, Santa Claus, and a wreath, for $15.99. They have shiny, matte, glitter, and painted finishes to add texture and festive sparkle.
RELATED:11 Best Tractor Supply Sales Starting Right Now
3 A Cowboy Chicken Ornament
The Red Shed Cowboy Chicken Christmas Ornament is on sale for $4.79. "Lifelike and very cute," writes a shopper. "It was very cute and I think my daughter will like it as much as I did. It is a substantial piece but not too heavy. Its color and craftsmanship were top notch."
4 A Mother and Baby Goose Ornament
Shoppers also love this Red Shed Mother Goose Christmas Ornament on sale for the same price. "A merry goosemass," writes one. "This mother goose and her little gosling will make a great addition to our tree this year. It appears to be made from a resin like material and has nice detail.""
5 A Parent-Child Pig Ornament
People buy the Red Shed Parent-Child Pigs Christmas Ornament in multiples because they love the adorable baby-and-mama pig design. "My wife loves pigs. We have 5 of them," a shopper writes. It is also $4.79.
6 A 4H Cow Ornament
If someone in your family participates in 4H, this adorable Red Shed 4-H Cow Christmas Ornament is perfect. "Cute Christmas gift for 4H kiddos," writes a shopper. "Very cute Christmas gift for my godson who's in 4H."
7 A Hunting Duck Ornament
The Red Shed Hunting Duck Christmas Ornament is a favorite of shoppers, especially those who enjoy duck hunting. "Great quality," writes a shopper. "My son loves this ornament. He is excited to hang it on his Christmas tree."
8 A Yak Ornament
The Red Shed Yak Christmas Ornament is another adorable ornament. "Great quality and satisfied," writes a shopper. "How durable it is. The paint job could have been a little better for me but other than that I'm satisfied. The texture is amazing for me. Overall a great little Christmas ornament."
9 A Rhinestone Rooster Ornament
Add a little "bling bling cock-a-doodle-doo" to your tree with this Buddy G's Country Rhinestone Rooster Christmas Ornament for $14.99. "Rooster ornament is something to crow about!" writes a shopper. "This ornament is so cute! I love how it sparkles. Too cute to use just on a tree!"
RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds That Deserve a Look This Week
10 A Red Rhinestone Barn Ornament
Buddy G's Rhinestone Barn Christmas Ornament is another country-glamour-style ornament for $9.99. "Rhinestone barn ornament," writes a shopper. "These ornaments are well made and adorable! Perfect to tie onto a gift."
11 A Santa Ornament
Don't forget about Santa! The Red Shed Santa with Book Christmas Ornament is truly traditional and a great buy for $6.99. "Very cute holiday ornament. Great quality for the price," a shopper writes. "They have a solid resin weight to them which is really nice to use as an ornament or as a tabletop decoration. Very detailed and should last years," adds another.
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