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1 Toy Trucks

Dollar General

Shopping for grandkids isn't science, but finding the right gift can feel overwhelming. Between playsets, costumes, board games, and stuffed animals, there are plenty of options to choose from. To help narrow down your search, I've rounded up some of the best gifts for grandkids at Dollar General that are sure to put a smile on their faces without breaking your budget. From toy trucks and dolls to weighted plushies and LEGO kits, here are some fun finds they'll love.Little boys will have a blast racing these four-wheel-drive Toy Trucks (two-pack for $8.50) around the backyard. The monster trucks feature 360-degree spinning wheels and don't require batteries to get moving. Just pull them back, let go, and watch them take off!

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar General Old-School Christmas Toys Under $10.

2 Double Rainbow Stacker Toys

Dollar General

3 Baby Doll with Carrier

Dollar General

4 Doctor Kit Playset

Dollar General

5 Disney & Marvel Card Games

Dollar General

6 Play Food Shopping Basket

Dollar General

7 Disney Princess Costume Dress

Dollar General

RELATED: 11 Best Old Navy Deals Worth Buying Before Black Friday.

8 Bluey Lego Playset

Dollar General

9 Weighted Dog Plush Toy

Dollar General

10 Minnie Mouse Pop-Up Play Tent

Dollar General

11 Magnetic Drawing Board

Dollar General

On sale for $18.67, this Bluey Lego Playset is made for kids ages four and up. The 104-piece set comes together to create a playground scene from the beloved children's show, featuring Bluey and Chloe. One shopper said their five-year-old son was "entertained from start to finish" and "able to build it mostly on his own thanks to the clear, easy to follow instructions, which really boosted his confidence." "He loved playing with it even after it was built, using his imagination to create littleadventures. It's a fun, educational set that encourages creativity and independent play," they added.Bring a little extra comfort and joy to their world with a Weighted Dog Plush Toy ($12). Its added weight can provide a soothing sensation, making it a comforting companion when they're feeling overwhelmed or navigating big emotions.This Minnie Mouse Pop-Up Play Tent ($12) is sure to make you the best gift giver in the family. Even better, it doesn't require any assembly! The tent also folds flat for easy storage, making it simple to pack up and bring anywhere.Encourage your grandkids' creativity without worrying about markers ending up on the furniture or walls with this reusable Magnetic Drawing Board ($8.50). When they're done drawing, they can simply slide the magnetic eraser to clear the board and start on a brand-new masterpiece.

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