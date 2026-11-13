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11 Best New Dollar General Gifts for Grandkids
By Emily Weaver,7 days ago
Shopping for grandkids isn't science, but finding the right gift can feel overwhelming. Between playsets, costumes, board games, and stuffed animals, there are plenty of options to choose from. To help narrow down your search, I've rounded up some of the best gifts for grandkids at Dollar General that are sure to put a smile on their faces without breaking your budget. From toy trucks and dolls to weighted plushies and LEGO kits, here are some fun finds they'll love.
1 Toy Trucks
Little boys will have a blast racing these four-wheel-drive Toy Trucks (two-pack for $8.50) around the backyard. The monster trucks feature 360-degree spinning wheels and don't require batteries to get moving. Just pull them back, let go, and watch them take off!
RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar General Old-School Christmas Toys Under $10.
2 Double Rainbow Stacker Toys
The Double Rainbow Stacker Toys ($12.50) offer a fun way for babies and toddlers to learn through play. Infants ages six to 12 months can develop fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination through grasping, stacking, and sensory exploration. Meanwhile, toddlers can practice color recognition and shape sorting.
3 Baby Doll with Carrier
Available in three adorable designs, the Baby Doll with Carrier ($5) is a sweet pick for little ones who love pretend play. Each doll comes buckled into its own carrier, making it easy for kids to bring her along on vacations, errands, and all their adventures.
4 Doctor Kit Playset
Grandkids will love playing nurse or doctor with this Doctor Kit Playset ($5). It comes with a stethoscope, toy scissors, glasses, and other exam tools neatly sorted in a doctor's case for easy storage. Kids can use the tools to give pretend checkups, learn about different body parts, and dream about what they might become when they grow up.
5 Disney & Marvel Card Games
Created for kids ages three and up, these Disney and Marvel licensed card games from Dollar General encourage friendly competition with their favorite characters. Choose from the Princess Matching Card Game, Spidey & His Amazing Friends Matching Card Game, or Princess Go Fish Card Game, all retailing for $5 each.
6 Play Food Shopping Basket
I loved playing grocery store as a kid, so this Play Food Shopping Basket ($6) brings back some fun childhood memories. The 22-piece set includes a mix of fruits, vegetables, eggs, and boxed foods. Kids can stock their basket, pretend to shop, and learn about different foods along the way, including which ones they like to eat.
7 Disney Princess Costume Dress
Who says Halloween only comes once a year? For $20, little ones can dress up as their favorite Disney princess whenever they please. The costume dresses come in styles inspired by Belle from Beauty & The Beast and Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Don't be surprised if they never want to take it off!
RELATED: 11 Best Old Navy Deals Worth Buying Before Black Friday.
8 Bluey Lego Playset
On sale for $18.67, this Bluey Lego Playset is made for kids ages four and up. The 104-piece set comes together to create a playground scene from the beloved children's show, featuring Bluey and Chloe. One shopper said their five-year-old son was "entertained from start to finish" and "able to build it mostly on his own thanks to the clear, easy to follow instructions, which really boosted his confidence." "He loved playing with it even after it was built, using his imagination to create little Bluey adventures. It's a fun, educational set that encourages creativity and independent play," they added.
9 Weighted Dog Plush Toy
Bring a little extra comfort and joy to their world with a Weighted Dog Plush Toy ($12). Its added weight can provide a soothing sensation, making it a comforting companion when they're feeling overwhelmed or navigating big emotions.
10 Minnie Mouse Pop-Up Play Tent
This Minnie Mouse Pop-Up Play Tent ($12) is sure to make you the best gift giver in the family. Even better, it doesn't require any assembly! The tent also folds flat for easy storage, making it simple to pack up and bring anywhere.
11 Magnetic Drawing Board
Encourage your grandkids' creativity without worrying about markers ending up on the furniture or walls with this reusable Magnetic Drawing Board ($8.50). When they're done drawing, they can simply slide the magnetic eraser to clear the board and start on a brand-new masterpiece.
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