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11 Best New Sam's Club Gifts for Grandparents
By Lauren Gray,4 days ago
Grandparents are famously hard to shop for. Ask what they want and they'll swear a visit and a hug is all they need—which is sweet and lovely, and also no help at all. The best gifts tend to fall into two camps: things that keep them connected to the family, and things that make the routines they already love a little nicer (think Sunday dinner, home repairs, or backyard bird-watching). Sam's Club has you covered in all camps. These are the 11 best new gifts for grandparents.
1 Aura 12-Inch Aspen Digital Photo Frame
If your grandparents' fridge is covered in school pictures, this is the upgrade they need. The whole family can send photos and short videos from their phones through the Aura app, and they show up on the frame's 12-inch anti-glare screen with no effort on the receiving end. It even plays 30-second clips with sound, and an in-app scanner lets you digitize old prints from the shoebox. It needs Wi-Fi to work, so set it up before you wrap it. The Aura Aspen digital photo frame is $139, marked down from $169.
2 Tramontina 9.5-Inch Enamel Cast Iron Bread Oven
For the grandparent who's always baking, this is a gift that looks like it cost far more than it did. The heavy cast iron bread oven holds heat evenly, and a tight-fitting lid traps steam so loaves come out with a tall rise and a crackly crust. The enamel interior cleans up easily, it's oven-safe to 450 degrees, and it comes in a range of pretty colors like cranberry, latte, and matte navy. It's also backed by a lifetime warranty, and you'll pay just $47.94.
3 National Geographic Waterproof Binoculars
Bird-watchers, hikers, and anyone with a nice view from the porch will put these National Geographic waterproof binoculars to good use. The 10x magnification brings faraway details up close, the large lenses let in plenty of light, and they're waterproof and fog-proof for all-weather outings. Twist-up eyecups make them comfortable with or without glasses, and they come with a chest harness so they're always ready when a cardinal lands on the feeder. They're $49.98.
4 Member's Mark 4-Piece Stoneware Reactive Pasta Bowl Set
Wide, shallow pasta bowls are one of those things nobody buys for themselves, and everyone loves once they have them. These stoneware bowls have a reactive glaze that makes each one slightly different, and they come in soft gray, teal blue, or sage green. They're microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and roomy enough for spaghetti, salads, or a heaping portion of Grandma's famous casserole. The Member's Mark pasta bowl set is $14.88.
5 2-Piece Stoneware Bakeware Set In a Peanuts or Grinch Design
A little nostalgia goes a long way at the holiday table. This two-piece stoneware bakeware set comes in a Peanuts or Grinch design , so you can pick the one that matches their sense of humor. It's festive enough to go straight from the oven to the table for Christmas dinner, and it makes the cookie-and-casserole season a little more fun. The two-piece set is $24.98.
6 Worx NITRO Professional 42-Piece Hand Tool Set
Every family has a grandparent who's the designated fixer of wobbly chairs and squeaky hinges. This 42-piece hand tool set gives them a fresh, organized kit for all those little jobs, which beats digging through a drawer of mismatched screwdrivers. The Worx NITRO 42-piece hand tool set is $49.87.
7 Ello Port 40 oz Stainless Steel Tumbler With Handle, 2-Pack
Big insulated tumblers aren't just for the younger set. The handle on the Ello Port 40-ounce tumbler makes it easy to carry from room to room or out to the garden, and stainless steel keeps morning coffee or afternoon iced tea at the right temperature. Since it's a two-pack, there's one for each grandparent, which should settle any "that's my cup" infighting. The two-pack set is $29.88.
8 Bella XL Griddle With Warming Tray
If your grandparents host big family breakfasts, this griddle is made for them. The extra-large cooking surface handles a full batch of pancakes, bacon, and eggs at once, and the warming tray keeps the first round hot while the rest finishes cooking, so everybody eats together. The Bella XL griddle and warming tray is $39.98.
9 Member's Mark Faux Fur Bubble Throw Blanket
A good throw blanket is the gift they'll use on the couch every single night. This one has a plush faux fur texture and a generous 60-by-70-inch size, big enough to cover two people during a movie or keep one person very cozy in a favorite chair. With four color options currently available, the Member's Mark faux fur throw is $24.94.
10 2-Piece Set of Member's Mark Holiday Icon Glass Serving Bowls
For the grandparent who hosts every holiday, serving pieces always come in handy. These Member's Mark holiday glass serving bowls feature festive holiday designs (candy canes, gingerbread people, and snowflakes) and come as a pair, so the mashed potatoes and the green beans can match. They cost just $29.96.
11 Set of 3 Member's Mark Carved Classic Nutcrackers
Many grandparents have a nutcracker collection that grows a little every year, and this trio makes a striking addition. Each figure stands about 18 inches tall and has a carved, natural wood look instead of the usual bright paint, which suits a rustic or traditional mantel. They're made of lightweight resin and are decorative only (meaning the jaws don't actually crack nuts). The Member's Mark carved nutcracker set is a perfect Christmas gift for Grandma for just $39.98.
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