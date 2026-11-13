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While we all know that spiders play a key part in catching unwanted bugs, there's also something to be said about having to cohabitate with too many of them. The eight-legged invertebrates can find ways to sneak into your living space, attic, basement, and garage, sometimes making it unpleasant (and a bit frightening for some) to enter them. But since no one wants to harm these helpful creatures, the best tactic is usually preventing them from making their way indoors at all, especially as autumn sends most bugs clamoring for warmer refuge. That's why your best bet might be using scents that can keep spiders out of your house this fall.

RELATED: 6 Places Mice Hide in Your House Once It Gets Cold.

1 Peppermint

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2 Cedar

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3 Cinnamon

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Still, experts say that while certain scents may discourage spiders from lingering in specific areas, the most effective approach is to make your home less inviting in the first place. "Seal gaps around windows and doors, eliminate clutter where spiders can hide, and regularly remove webs,", vice president of business development and technical director at Catchmaster, tells Best Life. "Glue traps can also help monitor spider activity and capture spiders moving along baseboards, behind furniture, and in other out-of-the-way areas." But what can you do to help dissuade them from coming indoors in the first place? Here are the scents that will keep spiders out of your house this fall, according to experts.The smell of peppermint can be invigorating and is regularly used in aromatherapy by humans. But when it comes to arachnids, it's a different story. In fact, Dolshun says that peppermint is one of the more promising natural spider deterrents, with some research suggesting peppermint oil can repel certain spider species. "Homeowners can try placing cotton balls lightly scented with diluted peppermint oil near windowsills, doorways, and other potential entry points," he suggests. "However, results vary by species, and peppermint shouldn't replace other prevention measures." According to, the founder, CEO, and president of Pro Active Pest Control , peppermint has the added benefit of also being repellent to rodents as well, while also offering another potential application option. "Mix some peppermint essential oil with dish soap and water or buy a commercial peppermint-scented spray and apply it to areas where spiders tend to establish themselves," he suggests. "Window sills and door frames are two common entry points to focus on."That warm, woodsy smell might be super inviting as a home scent, with some homeowners even opting to build closets made of the aromatic wood. But according to, entomologist and pest management expert at Mosquito Squad Plus , it works well to keep arachnids away. "Cedar oil is known for its repellent aroma," she explains. "When spiders and other arthropods come in contact with it, cedar oil can weaken their exoskeletons, acting as an insecticide."The smell of cinnamon is practically synonymous with the holiday season. But besides hinting there are some freshly baked treats headed your way, it can also have the opposite effect on potential pests. "Cinnamon is another spider-repelling scent that also deters rodents," says Turner. "Fortunately, cinnamon essential oils smell lovely to humans, so most people don't have an issue spraying them around the home!" Crumbley agrees, adding that cinnamon oil is well documented for its repellent and pesticidal properties. "Cinnamon oil is spicy and strong, which is thought to overwhelm pests like spiders, and it contains cinnamaldehyde and eugenol, which target a pest's nervous system," she says.

RELATED: 6 Ways Rats Are Sneaking Into Your Home This Winter.

4 Thyme

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5 Lavender

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Thyme might be a key aromatic ingredient in your soups and dressings, but its uses can extend well beyond the kitchen. In fact, that pleasant scent can be super helpful in preventative pest protection. "Thyme oil gives off a strong, warm scent that can help keep spiders away," says Crumbley. "Thyme oil contains thymol, which can help repel and deter spiders and other pests."Speaking of aromatherapy, there's almost nothing quite as relaxing as the scent of lavender wafting through the air. But while it might be used to set a spa ambiance for humans, Turner says the famous purple flowers are yet another popular way to help discourage spiders. "In addition to its essential oil form, dried lavender and potted lavender plants will also do the trick," he tells Best Life. "Adding some plants to your windowsills does the double duty of looking nice and keeping spiders at bay."

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