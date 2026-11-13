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Adopting a pet comes with some serious responsibility, no matter how you slice it. But when it comes to dogs, it can sometimes be helpful to know which options might be slightly less complicated than the rest. Whether it's dogs who rarely need the vet or picking a pup that might not need weekly trips to the groomers, there are some canines that typically require less extra time to keep happy and healthy. And while no two dogs are alike and breeds can't tell you everything about an animal, we've reached out to the real experts to see what might work best for your own personal needs. Read on for the most low-maintenance dog breeds, according to vets.

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1 Whippet

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2 Greyhound

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3 Boston Terrier

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Looking for a spry, cuddly companion? According to, DVM, veterinarian at Zen Dog Veterinary Care , this slender canine is a surprisingly easy-going option. "Whippets have short, sleek coats that need a quick wipe, and they have very little odor," he tells Best Life. "A good daily sprint satisfies them, and the rest of the day they are quiet couch dogs." However, take note if you live somewhere where extreme cold is an issue. "Since they're thin-coated, they do appreciate a sweater in winter," Spragley adds.Want something similar but perhaps slightly larger?, DVM, veterinarian and expert at JustAnswer, says that this athletic breed is an equally good fit with fewer grooming requirements and a surprisingly relaxed energy. "Many people won't think of greyhounds as low-maintenance when you see them racing on a track, but they are often called the '45 mph couch potatoes,'" she says. "While they can have bursts of energy, they generally have low exercise needs outside of daily walks and prefer to be curled up on the couch. And their short haircoat does not require any grooming."Some might argue that this adorable breed has a permanent mischievous look on its face. However, Merkatoris says this Beantown favorite can be a surprisingly laid-back option for pet parents. "These dogs have a moderate amount of energy and enjoy activities, but also enjoy quiet time with their owners," she tells Best Life. "Despite being brachycephalic (short-nosed), they tend to have fewer issues than other breeds. And they do not require any grooming outside of cleaning out face wrinkles." - Merkatoris Spragley agrees, saying that Boston Terriers' short coats barely need grooming. "They're compact, and their exercise needs are modest. They're friendly and adaptable, which makes them easy to fit into busy lives." However, he warns that like other short-faced breeds, "they don't tolerate heat well."

RELATED: 5 Easiest Dog Breeds to Train, According to Veterinarians.

4 Chihuahua

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5 Dachshund (Smooth-coated)

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This breed is beloved for their portability, as well as having personalities that are exponentially bigger than their teacup size suggests. But Spragley explains that all of this factors into their relatively easy-going upkeep. "Chihuahuas are tiny, and you can meet most of their exercise needs indoors," he says. "Smooth-coated Chihuahuas need minimal grooming. They also have a long life expectancy of 14 to 16 years." Still, Merkatoris says this tiny breed is often more content to be carried than walk. "You will often see them tucked away in purses, quietly watching the world," she says. However, she warns that while they are generally a healthy, long-lived breed, their small mouth size can often lead to dental issues. "They can also be fiercely loyal to their owners and may not always appreciate other humans or dogs stealing their attention," she cautions.These lovable lapdogs tend to be true people pleasers through and through. Spragley says that the smooth-coated Dachshund especially has an easy-care coat, moderate exercise needs, and adapts well to apartments. "They're loyal and entertaining companions," he says. "The main thing to manage is their long back. They should be kept lean and limited to jumping off furniture due to spine issues."

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