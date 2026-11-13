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11 Best New Marshalls Christmas Decorations That Look Vintage
By Leah Groth,4 days ago
I love vintage Christmas decorations, especially when they are family heirlooms. There is something special about decorations that have stood the test of time and are just as charming now as they were decades ago. While Marshalls doesn't sell vintage or antique Christmas decorations, the discount department store has so many old-world, charming holiday decorations that look like they could be from antique stores. What should you grab to get the look for less? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls Christmas decorations that look vintage.
1 Nutcrackers
There is nothing more timeless than a wood nutcracker. This Cherish the Season14in King Nutcracker With Cape looks like it could have been handed down from your grandparents. Get it for $12.99.
2 Santa with a Bear
Martha Stewart's holiday collection is truly timeless and oozes old-time charm. You will never get sick of this Martha Stewart Santa With Bag And Bear Decoration. It is just $19.99. RELATED: 11 Best Marshalls Items to Grab This Week
3 Christopher Radko Ornaments
Christopher Radko ornaments sell at Bloomingdale's and other high-end stores, but if you love vintage-inspired bulbs and can't afford department store prices, head to Marshalls. This set of eight Christopher Radko Shiny Brite Shaped and Round Ornaments is amazing. These are definitely keepsake ornaments that future generations will enjoy. Get them for $39.99.
4 A Patchwork Stocking
If you are hunting for a stocking that gives all the vintage vibes, as Grandma patched it together, Marshalls has those too. The Vista Home Fashion Star Patchwork Stocking is $14.99.
5 Pickle Ornament
You can't go wrong with any of the made-in-Poland glass ornaments from Vitbis. The handcrafted glass ornaments with vintage vibes come in a variety of shapes. This 4in Glass Pickle With Santa Hat Ornament is just $7.99.
6 Metal Instruments
If you are a musician or simply appreciate music, this set of four vintage-looking Cherish the Season Metal Instrument Ornaments for $16.99 is the perfect addition to your tree.
7 Martha Stewart Santa Face Wall Plaque
I love vintage Santa decorations, and Martha Stewart knows how to do the big guy right! This Martha Stewart 13x20 Santa Face Wall Plaque With Sound is just $39.99.
8 Santa and Snowman Ornament
This Impuls Santa and Snowman Ornament is a classic ornament with vintage vibes. It comes in a box, making it a great gift option. It is hand-crafted in Poland. Get it for $14.99.
9 A Soldier Nutcracker
Mark Roberts nutcrackers are a timeless Christmas tradition. They are usually $125 and up, but Marshalls has this Mark Roberts 20in Soldier Nutcracker Figurine for $99.99.
10 Glass Santa Ornament
Another gorgeous and vintage-looking ornament that is actually 24 karat gold-plated? This Glassware Art Made in Poland 7-in Glass Santa Ornament with 24kt Gold Plating is $69.99 and seriously bougie. RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Finds Flying Off Shelves in Mid-October
11 A Norman Rockwell Christmas Book
Have yourself a vintage-inspired Christmas with the Norman Rockwell's Christmas Book. It's the perfect coffee table book to keep out during the holiday season. Get it for $16.99.
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