Shutterstock

1 Nutcrackers

Marshalls

2 Santa with a Bear

© Provided by Best Life

3 Christopher Radko Ornaments

© Provided by Best Life

4 A Patchwork Stocking

Marshalls

5 Pickle Ornament

© Provided by Best Life

6 Metal Instruments

© Provided by Best Life

7 Martha Stewart Santa Face Wall Plaque

Marshalls

8 Santa and Snowman Ornament

© Provided by Best Life

9 A Soldier Nutcracker

Marshalls

10 Glass Santa Ornament

Marshalls

11 A Norman Rockwell Christmas Book

Marshalls

For more daily news and tips to live your best life, join us over at BestLifeOnline.com.