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11 Best New Cracker Barrel Christmas Ornaments With Old-Fashioned Charm
By Leah Groth,4 days ago
If you are looking for gorgeous Christmas tree ornaments that ooze old-fashioned charm, Cracker Barrel is a great place to shop. True to its Southern roots, the Old Country Store always has classic, traditional, and nostalgia-inducing holiday decorations. And the best thing about the merchandise is that it is all priced super fairly. Currently, there are so many tree ornaments, but they are selling out fast. If any of these are sold out online, you can probably still find them at your local Old Country Store. What should you snap up fast? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel Christmas ornaments with old-fashioned charm.
1 A Wooden Nutcracker
Nutcrackers are a timeless and classic Christmas figure. I love that the store has the ornament version: this Wooden Nutcracker Ornament for $5.99.
2 A Sparkling Crown
This Gold Glitter Crown Ornament is a regal ornament for $12.99. "I can't stop purchasing more!" a shopper writes. "I saw these in store. Went home and these crowns were all I could think about. I wanted them for my Christmas Trees. Ordered 4 online. Got them on the tree and just ordered 4 more. Just gorgeous." RELATED:11 Best New Cracker Barrel Winter and Fireside Finds Under $50
3 Cracker Barrel Biscuits
Cracker Barrel's food-inspired ornaments are a celebrated Old Country Store item and a collectible. CB-inspired dishes are especially popular. I love this Biscuit Ornament for $4.99, depicting the chain's freshly-baked favorite. It is sold out online, but you might find it in-store. "This ornament is absolutely adorable and unique!" says a shopper.
4 An Elvis Ornament
Fans of The King will find this Elvis in Arabian Suit Ornament a nostalgia-sparking nod to the late musician. It also makes a great gift for any Elvis fan. It is $12.99.
5 A Blue Velvet Ball
If you want to add some texture to your tree in a traditional way, get the Blue Velvet Ball Ornament for $5.99. It is especially perfect for blue-schemed trees.
6 A Glitter Globe Church
The Church Glitter Globe Ornament will be a beloved addition to your tree that you will enjoy for years to come. The church sparkles and shines. Get it for $14.99. RELATED:11 Best New Cracker Barrel Christmas Finds Selling Out Before November
7 Frame Ornaments
Hang images of all your loved ones on your tree. This Ribbon Photo Frame can be personalized with photos of all your favorite people. I can't believe the gorgeous ornament is just $6.99.
8 A Cinderella-Like Carriage
If you like glitter globes, there are other options, including this Carriage Glitter Globe Ornament. It is basically a Christmas tree ornament version of the favorite, just $14.99. "It is beautiful," a shopper declares.
9 An Engagement Ring
Did you get engaged in 2026, or are you planning a Christmas proposal? This Glass Ring Box Ornament is a perfect way to commemorate the experience. Get it for $8.99.
10 A Blinged Out Star
The Jeweled Snowflake Ornament is $6.99 and makes an elegant keepsake. The metal ornament is adorned with blue jewels, giving it an elegant, regal look on any tree.
11 Light Up Angel with Trumpet
The Light Up Angel with Trumpet Ornament is clear and lights up with batteries, drawing attention to the ethereal-looking angel. Get it for $5.99,
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