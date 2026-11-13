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11 Best New TJ Maxx Gifts for Grandparents Under $30
By Leah Groth,4 days ago
Are you looking for the perfect present for grandma and grandpa? Whether you are shopping for your own grandparents or looking for thoughtful gifts for your children to give, T.J. Maxx is a great place to shop. The discount department store has so many great items, ranging from beauty products and candles to robes and gloves, that granny and gramps will love. And the best part is, many items are under $30. What should you get the special people in your life? Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx gifts for grandparents under $30.
1 Gorgeous Picture Frames
Since there is nothing grandparents love more than their family, buying a set of frames and filling them with family photos is always a great idea. This three-piece Two's Company Tortoise Tabletop Picture Frame Set is just $29.99.
2 Candles
Some people always get excited for a new candle. This Creative Energy Candles Fresh Baked Sugar Cookie Scented Lotion Candle is small enough for a stocking, and it's not just a candle: you can use the melted wax as lotion. Get it for $6.99. RELATED:11 Best New TJ Maxx Christmas Entryway and Console Finds Under $25
3 A Kitschy Throw Pillow
Treat granny to a fun and kitschy holiday throw pillow she will love for years to come. The Tahari 9x15 Who Needs Santa When You Have Grandma Lumbar Pillow is just $19.99, but it looks like it would cost triple that at a bougie home boutique.
4 Laura Ashley Pajamas
If grandma loves lounging in pajamas all day, get her a super cute pair for Christmas. This 2-piece Laura Ashley Stamp Print Notch Collar Top and Pants Pajama Set is super gorgeous for $19.99. The brand is perfect for granny, since it's been around since she was a girl.
5 Crabtree & Evelyn Hand Therapy
Hand cream is always a great gift for granny, especially if she is constantly washing and sanitizing her hands. This Crabtree & Evelyn 3pc Hand Therapy Cream Set is just $6.99. It is another brand she has likely been using for decades.
6 An Uno Card Game
Little card games are a great stocking stuffer for grandparents, especially ones that can be played with littles. This Mattel Uno Flex Card Game is $6.99 at T.J., less than at other stores.
7 A Harmonica
Musically inclined grandpas will love an old-school harmonica. The Schylling Blues Harmonica is an inspired stocking stuffer that will spark major nostalgia for just $4.99.
8 An NFL Robe
9 A Handsoap Set
If grandma loves scented soap, the Home and Body Co. 4pc Seasonal Wishes Hand Soap Boxed Set is a great gift for $14.99. You can also take the soaps out of the box and create gift bundles with other seasonal items.
10 A Beautiful Necklace
T.J. Maxx is a great place to shop for designer costume jewelry for grandma. This gorgeous Kendra Scott Gold Abalone Shell Necklace is such a pretty option for $24.99. Similar styles cost $70 and up on the designer's website. RELATED:7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.
11 Gloves
Gloves are always a great gift, especially for grandparents who are always cold. This set of Lands End Chenille Magic Gloves comes with three pairs for $9.99.
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