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11 Tractor Supply Christmas Blow Molds With Old-Fashioned Charm
By Leah Groth,4 days ago
Blow molds are one of the most nostalgia-inducing Christmas decorations. Illuminated plastic decorations became mainstream in the 1950s and 1960s and have made a comeback in recent years as people crave old-fashioned, vintage-style Christmas decorations. One of the best places to shop for them is Tractor Supply Co. which has so many options for indoor and outdoor use. What should you buy to get your home feeling festive? Here are 11 Tractor Supply Christmas molds with old-fashioned charm.
1 A Blow Mold Hen
This Red Shed 14 in. Blow Mold LED Hen Christmas Decoration will add some farmhouse fun to your holiday decor for $19.99. "Great Christmas light up chicken," writes a shopper. "Very cute blow mold hen. The only draw back is that it is battery operated. I wish it was corded," adds another.
2 A Blow Mold Milk Cow
The Red Shed 14 in. Blow Mold LED Milk Cow Christmas Decoration is another perfect addition to your farmhouse Christmas aesthetic. And it's on sale for $19.99. "The Christmas Milk Cow has made my wife very happy. She cannot wait until time to decorate for Christmas so she can enjoy it for the holidays. It was a good product at a great price," a shopper says. RELATED: 11 Best Marshalls Items to Grab This Week
3 A Blow Mold Calf
Every blow mold milk cow needs a baby. This Red Shed 24 in. Blow Mold LED Calf Christmas Decoration is adorable and priced at $35.99. It wears a scarf and a Santa hat to make it even cuter.
4 A Blow Mold Sheep
The Red Shed 14 in. Blow Mold LED Sheep Christmas Decoration is another popular blow mold for $19.99. The little guy wears a Santa hat and looks great anywhere around your home.
5 A Blow Mold Goose
Is there anything more adorable than a Christmas goose? The Red Shed 24 in. Blow Mold LED Goose Christmas Decoration, $31.99, wears red boots, a red-and-white scarf, and a Santa hat.
6 A Cowboy Nutcracker Blow Mold
Tractor Supply transforms a nutcracker into a cowboy. The Red Shed 24 in. Blow Mold LED Cowboy Nutcracker Decoration is a fun and unique decoration for western lovers. Get the unique item for $31.99.
7 Pig Pathway Blow Mold Lights
Your whole neighborhood will get to enjoy the cuteness of these Red Shed Battery-Powered LED Blow Mold Christmas Pig Pathway Lights. Each set comes with four lights for $19.99.
8 Hen Pathway Blow Mold Lights
If you prefer chickens to pigs, there are also Red Shed Battery-Powered LED Blow Mold Christmas Hen Pathway Lights. These offer serious nostalgic holiday charm while lighting up your pathway. Each set comes with four for $19.99.
9 Dr. Seuss Blow Molds
If you are a fan of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Tractor Supply has the most adorable blow molds. Get both Dr. Seuss Lighted Blow Mold Decor-Grinch with Santa Suit and Dr. Seuss Lighted Blow Mold Decor-Cindy Lou Who with Stocking for $32.99 each.
10 Disney Blow Molds
Disney fans should invest in the Gemmy Lighted Blow Mold Mickey with Gifts Decor for $59.99. He stands 2 feet tall and will put a smile on everyone's face.
11 Snowman Holding Wreath Blow Mold
The Fraser Hill Farm 24.8 in. Snowman holding Wreath Blow Mold with LED Lights is festive and fun for $69.99. "This snowman is such a cute addition to Christmas decorating. I love the classic red green and white colors, and the wreath gives it an extra festive touch," writes a shopper. "This would make a sweet seasonal decoration for anyone who enjoys classic Christmas characters and wants extra holiday cheer at home."
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