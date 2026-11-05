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Depending on where you live, each year can feel like a guessing game as to whether winter will arrive earlier than usual or take its time showing up. But when the first signs do show up, it tends to come in the form of a deep freeze that settles in early one morning. Of course, some areas are more accustomed to seeing this happen relatively early. But in a year with a historic El Niño tweaking typical weather patterns, it might be harder to pinpoint than it usually is. So, what is the exact week most regions of the U.S. will see their first freeze?

RELATED: 3 Regions Most Likely to See Snow Before Thanksgiving.

1 Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

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2 Midwest and Northern Plains

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3 West and the Rockies

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The truth is that by Nov. 1, there are many regions that have already seen temperatures drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time (potentially even weeks ago). But outside of higher-altitude areas, there are certainly still many who are waiting for that inaugural visit from Jack Frost. This is especially true of the middle and lower latitudes, where El Niño has managed to maintain relatively balmy temperatures well into autumn. Some of the best insights we have come from climate data collected by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Using a recently published set that covers 1991 through 2020 , models are able to paint a clearer picture of which weeks tend to bring that first frigid weather, the Weather Channel reports. Read on to see the exact week your region will see its first freeze, according to weather experts.It probably comes as no surprise that the northern reaches of New England and the Adirondacks in New York are among some of the earliest freeze arrivals anywhere in the U.S. In fact, by Sept. 30, northern Maine, Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire close to the Canadian border have already dipped below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. It isn't until the second half of October that Massachusetts, southern New York and Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and northern New Jersey will all likely hit their first freezes. Even parts of the mid-Atlantic will feel it before November even hits, with inland Virginia and Appalachia freezing as well. The first two weeks of November then tend to bring the first freeze to coastal Virginia and Maryland, southern New Jersey, and Delaware to round out the region.This area is also no stranger to a super early start to freezing temperatures, typically kicking off the first two weeks of September in northern Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and all of North Dakota. By mid-October, the freeze line pushes down into the southern halves of these states, as well as Iowa, most of South Dakota, Nebraska, northern Illinois, northern Indiana, and northwestern Ohio. The last two weeks of October typically bring first freezes to the rest of Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and most of Missouri and Kansas.When it comes to super early freezes, nowhere comes before the Rockies and Cascades. Higher altitude areas in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Colorado, and Nevada can often see temperatures dip below 32 degrees before summer officially ends, freezing in the first two weeks of September. The next phase pushes into the lower-lying areas of those states in the second half of the month, as well as Wyoming and parts of Utah. The first two weeks of October typically bring the first freezes to Utah, eastern Colorado, and the northern High Desert in New Mexico and Arizona. Most of Texas, southern New Mexico, and parts of southeastern Arizona might see that first freeze during the first two weeks of November. But all points below that, including coastal and southern California, may not see a freeze until after Nov. 30, if they ever do at all.

RELATED: 5 U.S. Regions That Lose the Most Daylight in November.

4 South and Southeast

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Naturally, the lower latitudes get a much later start on freezing weather, with the earliest historic freeze dates falling within the first two weeks of November for most of North Carolina, western South Carolina, most of Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, and central Texas. The second half of the month pushes just further south, covering central Louisiana, mid-southern Texas, and northern Florida. It isn't until after Nov. 30 that much of the Gulf Coast will see its first freeze, if it ever even arrives. And unsurprisingly, southern Florida rarely sees a freeze at all throughout the year.

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