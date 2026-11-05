11 Best New Dollar General Christmas Baking Finds Under $5

Shutterstock

1 8-Pack of Holiday Style Cookie Cutters

Dollar General

2 Green Spatula With Cookie Cutters

Dollar General

3 Gingerbread Print Foil Baking Pans

Dollar General

4 Christmas Green Ribbed Ramekin Dish

Dollar General

5 Red and White Swirls Print Round Tin, Large

Dollar General

6 Candy Cane Print Rectangular Storage Tin

Dollar General

7 Gingerbread Print Storage Tin Canister

Dollar General

8 Christmas Red Bow Utensil Crock

Dollar General

9 Gingerbread Rotating Wood Lazy Susan

Dollar General

10 Christmas Large Round Storage Container With Lid

Dollar General

11 Tree & Snowflake Print Glass Spice Jar With Green Lid

Dollar General

For more daily news and tips to live your best life, join us over at BestLifeOnline.com.