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11 Best New Dollar General Christmas Baking Finds Under $5
By Lauren Gray,2 days ago
Baking is one of the best ways to connect with family over the holidays, and being prepared means spending less time rummaging through kitchen drawers and cabinets before you get to the good stuff. For most of what you make (Christmas cookies, anyone?) the containers matter as much as the cutters—especially if you intend to share with neighbors. Dollar General's Christmas aisle has plenty of both right now, plus a few pieces cute enough to leave on the counter until New Year's. Most of what's here costs $1 or $2, and nothing is over $5. These are the 11 best Christmas baking finds worth picking up before they sell out.
1 8-Pack of Holiday Style Cookie Cutters
This set of eight plastic Christmas cookie cutters includes the classics: a gingerbread man, star, stocking, candy cane, and tree. It also has a few you see less often, like a bow, a snowflake, and a small gingerbread house. They come in red, green, and white, so they look nice tossed in a jar on the counter between batches. The set is $1 at Dollar General.
2 Green Spatula With Cookie Cutters
This silicone spatula and cookie cutter set pairs a green spatula with two tree-shaped cutters. The spatula has a heat-resistant head, a wooden handle, and a small "Warm Winter Wishes" print. Tie it to a bag of cookie mix and you have a gift for a teacher or neighbor. The three-piece set is $1.
3 Gingerbread Print Foil Baking Pans
If you're bringing a potluck-style dish to a party, you should plan on never seeing the pan again. These gingerbread-print foil baking pans are made for exactly that: bake in them, carry them over, and nobody has to return anything. They work for both cookie bars and casseroles, though the festive top leans sweet. It's $2.
4 Christmas Green Ribbed Ramekin Dish
This green ribbed ramekin has a glossy glaze and is sized for one serving of custard, dip, or sprinkles while you decorate. Buy a few and set one at each spot at the cookie-decorating table. The ramekin is $1 at Dollar General.
5 Red and White Swirls Print Round Tin, Large
Cookie tins are the most reliable holiday packaging. This large red-and-white cookie tin has a peppermint-swirl lid, striped sides, and a lid that fits snugly enough for a car ride to a party. Once the cookies are gone, it's a good place to put ornaments or Christmas cards you want to keep for just $1.
6 Candy Cane Print Rectangular Storage Tin
Rectangular tins stack better than round ones, which helps if your cookie output gets out of hand. This candy cane print rectangular tin has a printed ribbon on the lid, so it looks wrapped already. It's sized for a gift stack of shortbread, fudge, or toffee bark and also costs just $1 at Dollar General.
7 Gingerbread Print Storage Tin Canister
The next item on the list is for the cookies you plan to keep and eat at home. This gingerbread house cookie canister is printed with windows, candy trim, and a red front door, and the red lid has a knob on top. It's nice enough to leave out on the counter, but it's only $3.
8 Christmas Red Bow Utensil Crock
This red bow utensil crock is white with red trim and a bow on the front, like a gift that stays on the counter. Use it for your whisks and wooden spoons through the holidays—you pay just $5 for the seasonal upgrade.
9 Gingerbread Rotating Wood Lazy Susan
This gingerbread bakery lazy Susan has a smiling gingerbread man in the center, ringed by snowflakes and "Fresh Daily" lettering. Put sprinkles and icing on it for a decorating station, or cookies for a party. It's one of the most expensive items on this list, still coming in at just $5.
10 Christmas Large Round Storage Container With Lid
For cookies you're keeping at home or leftovers from the party, this Christmas village storage container is a sturdier choice than a tin. The plastic sides show snowy rooftops and streetlamps, and the red lid seals tightly. Another version, the vintage truck storage container, shows red pickups carrying Christmas trees through falling snow, with a green lid. Simple and stackable, they're each just $2 at Dollar General.
11 Tree & Snowflake Print Glass Spice Jar With Green Lid
Sprinkles and spices look better in glass than in the plastic tubs they often come in. This Christmas tree spice jar is clear glass printed with a decorated tree, a "Merry Christmas" message, and light snowflakes, finished with a green lid. Fill it with nonpareils, cinnamon sugar, or crushed peppermint and keep it next to the cookie sheets. You'll spend just $1 to make your time together in the kitchen feel even more special.
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