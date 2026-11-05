11 Best Old Navy Deals Worth Buying Before Black Friday

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1 Button-Down Corduroy Shirt

Old Navy

From everyday jeans and cozy sweaters to classic button-down cardigans, 95 percent of my wardrobe is from Old Navy . So naturally, I've been keeping my eyes peeled for early Black Friday sales because I don't want to miss my chance to snag new customer-favorite styles. If your closet could use a refresh, I rounded up 11 of the best Old Navy deals worth shopping before Black Friday. From one Old Navy fashionista to another, happy shopping!I love a classic white button-down in the spring and summer months, so I'm excited to add this fall version to my wardrobe. Style the Button-Down Corduroy Shirt (on sale for $36) half-tucked into a pair of jeans with heeled boots, or wear it open over a tee with leggings, sneakers, and a belt bag for an easy, comfortable look on busy days.

RELATED: 7 Best New Christmas Pajama Sets From Old Navy, Gap and Kohl's.

2 High-Waisted Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans

Old Navy

3 Mini Sweater Dress

Old Navy

4 Snug Henley Long-Sleeve Top

Old Navy

5 Cropped Barn Jacket

Old Navy

6 Sherpa Quarter-Zip Pullover

Old Navy

7 Satin A-Line Midi Skirt

Old Navy

No, your eyes aren't deceiving you—Old Navy really did just slash the price of these High-Waisted Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans by half. Now retailing for $27, the jeans come in a range of washes and inseams, including options for petite shoppers. Not to mention, their slouchy silhouette is ideal for boot season.Throw on knee-high boots and take this cute Mini Sweater Dress (on sale for $36) from the office to date night. If it's extra chilly out, just add a pair of tights and a long trench coat to complete the look.One of the best deals I found belongs to this discounted Snug Henley Long-Sleeve Top for $16. Shoppers say it's "perfect for layering" and "such a great fall neutral basic." Available in six colors, it also features a buttoned neckline that can be adjusted to your liking.Hop on the barn jacket trend with this cropped style. The Cropped Barn Jacket (on sale for $28) features a faux leather collar, snap-front closure, snap cuffs, and patch pockets. Its cropped fit best complements high-waisted pants and loose-fitting dresses, creating a flattering shape that highlights your natural waist.A brisk chill in the air calls for this fuzzy Sherpa Quarter-Zip Pullover (on sale for $35). It features trim piping, elastic cuffs, a standing collar for extra warmth, and deep pockets. For a roomier fit, consider sizing up.One piece you'll find yourself reaching for all fall and winter long is this Satin A-Line Midi Skirt (on sale for $32). Make it office-ready with a structured blazer and kitten heels or a turtleneck sweater and tall boots. It's called a staple for a reason!

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8 Ribbed Crewneck Sweater

Old Navy

9 Knit Jersey Pajama Set

Old Navy

10 Drawstring Track Pants

Old Navy

11 Boat-Neck Long-Sleeve Top

Old Navy

Available in 12 colors, this Ribbed Crewneck Sweater (on sale for $25) is the perfect thickness to keep you warm while still being lightweight enough to layer under puffer vests, blazers, and coats. "It hugs your body and allows you to stretch without it rising up," said a customer. The pullover is also made from super soft fabric that "feels like a warm hug," according to another.Around this time every year, I like to treat myself to new matching jammies, and I think this year's pick is the Knit Jersey Pajama Set ($38). It comes with a button-down long-sleeve top and stretchy wide-leg pants, A.K.A. the ultimate comfy combo for lazy weekend mornings.These Drawstring Track Pants (on sale for $35) are made from what Old Navy calls "TrekTech," an ultra-breathable woven fabric with four-way stretch. They caught my eye because they seem like the perfect in-between pant for when jeans feel too restrictive but you want something a little nicer than sweats.With its flattering neckline and body-skimming fit, this Boat-Neck Long-Sleeve Top (on sale for $14) is an easy piece to dress up or down. As one reviewer put it, it "looks so well put together paired with everything."

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