11 Best DSW Bargains Worth Buying Before Black Friday

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1 Trendy Platform Clogs

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Pssst, now is the best time to splurge on that pair of riding boots or upgrade your gym shoes while your preferred colorway and size is still in stock! Early Black Friday sales are already rolling in, and DSW is getting in on the action with big markdowns of its own. I spotted platform clogs, ballet flats, retro white sneakers, penny loafers, Chelsea boots, and more from brands like UGG, Dr. Scholl's, and Hunter for nearly 50 percent off. Shop the best DSW deals happening now before Black Friday.Everyone knows that Platform Clogs (on sale for $45) are the 'it' girl of fall footwear. This Madden Girl style features faux suede uppers, shock-absorbing EVA soles, a subtle 0.87-inch platform, and a convertible strap that transforms the clogs into slingbacks for when you need extra support around the heel.

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2 Classic Ballet Flats

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3 Everyday White Sneakers

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4 Chelsea-Inspired Rain Boots

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5 Office-Ready Penny Loafers

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6 Out-of-the-House Slippers

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7 Dressy Mules with a Lift

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Naturalizer is known for delivering timeless footwear styles with the utmost comfort for long-lasting wear. The Kari Ballet Flat (on sale for $65) features a square toe box and foam insoles with the brand's Contour+ comfort technology, which molds to the shape of your foot for a personalized fit.If you're looking for a new pair of everyday white sneakers that can withstand miles of walking and go the distance, consider your search over. Reebok's Classic AZ Sneaker (on sale for $70) features a stylish retro leather exterior, while the interior combines all-around padding and EVA midsoles for all-day comfort even after hours on your feet. Plus, the sleek white design makes them easy to pair with any outfit."This is not a drill! Hunter's Tabitha Rain Boots , which are rarely marked down, are now nearly 50 percent off at just $80. And they aren't limited to fall showers—pull them out whenever Mother Nature decides to strike.Last fall, the Franco Sarto Cassandra Penny Loafers (on sale for $70) were one of my most-worn pairs. They're versatile enough for the office and date nights, especially when I want to dress up a pair of jeans. Tip: Loafers are a comfier alternative to heels, but look just as polished and put together.Of course, fall means it's officially UGG season. If your current pair has seen better days, swap them out for the Classic Slippers while they're on sale for $100. Shoppers say they're "very warm but don't make your feet sweat" and "sturdy enough to wear outside for quick errands." "These UGG clogs are the perfect slipper to end your day after being in heels all day or perfect for doing stuff around the house," raved a customer.For those who want a little lift without the discomfort of high heels, the Sahana Mule from Anne Klein (on sale for $65) is a great middle ground. It has a sturdy one-inch block heel and padded insoles, and its pointed-toe design helps elongate your silhouette.

RELATED: 11 Best New Ikea Fall Entryway and Shoe Storage Finds Flying Off Shelves.

8 Chelsea Boots That Go with Everything

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9 Preppy Mary Jane Flats

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10 Stylish Gym Sneakers

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11 Quintessential Fall Riding Boots

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Designed with comfort in mind, Dr. Scholl's Bring Vibes Chelsea Booties (on sale for $80) feature "Feel Good Foam Technology" insoles that mold to your feet to deliver support in the areas you need it most. They're also designed with anti-odor properties to keep your feet from getting sweaty and smelly.Shoppers say the Zarah Mary Jane Flats (on sale for $80) from Steve Madden are a compliment magnet. They also praised the oversized buckle strap, noting it's much easier to adjust and fasten than skinny belts, which can be tricky and frustrating to use.Ryka's stain-repellent mesh Devotion X Walking Sneakers (on sale for $80) come in 14 colorways and sizes 5–12 with wide-width options available, too. Their Anatomical Precise-Return cushioned footbeds are approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association, so you can feel good about what you're putting on your feet.Stylish and supportive, the Dr. Scholl's Joplin Boots (on sale for $110) are a worthy addition to your fall capsule wardrobe, whether you're wearing them over leggings or pairing them with a mini plaid skirt. They have a manageable 2.25-inch block heel and are available in wide-calf sizes so you can find the comfiest fit.

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