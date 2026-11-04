4 Regions Where Winter Will Arrive Earlier Than Usual This Year

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In many ways, trying to plan around the arrival of the first signs of winter can be one of the most confusing parts of the year when it comes to weather. But whether it's that first hard freeze or getting some snow before Thanksgiving in your region, having a little warning about the head start can be a huge help for preparations. Fortunately, we're reaching the point where data can now help pinpoint which places could be the first to sway towards colder conditions. But what exactly are the regions where winter will arrive earlier than usual this year?

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1 The Southern Rockies and Southwest

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2 The Cascades and Sierra Nevadas

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On Oct. 31, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) division of the National Weather Service (NWS) released its official 30-day forecast covering November. The outlook provides insights into which areas will see above- and below-average precipitation and temperatures for the month, possibly helping to pinpoint which places could get a head start on winter weeks before it is officially set to begin (as meteorological winter officially begins on Dec. 1, according to AccuWeather). However, it's essential to point out that this may be a pretty atypical winter no matter where you look. That's because historically strong El Niño conditions are developing in the Pacific, which can cause major weather pattern shifts throughout the U.S. and across the world, per the BBC. Typically, this brings warmer , drier weather to northern parts of the United States, while other regions in the south see more precipitation and cooler-than-average weather, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). But while we might have an idea of what to expect further down the line, is that all shaking out in the coming weeks? Here are the regions where winter will arrive earlier than usual this year, according to long-term forecasts.A quick glance at the NWS monthly temperature outlook for November reveals that nowhere in the U.S. is expected to see colder-than-average temperatures this month. But when you consider the regions where there are equal chances of average temperatures, the southern tip of the Rockies and the high desert area around Four Corners become one region where winter-like conditions could develop. In practice, this has more to do with the heightened likelihood of precipitation, which currently sits well above average for the area. Higher-altitude areas in Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and eastern California could be among the first to see snowfall, and heavier than usual at that. And the NWS is not alone: The Farmer's Almanac also calls for the Intermountain Region (especially in the south) to have a "warmer and wetter winter," adding that "snowfall is expected to be above normal could make for tricky travel at times."This year, winter might not just start early in these western mountain regions, but it might also begin with a bang. According to the latest Week-2 Hazards Outlook published by the NWS on Nov. 2, this region that runs from Washington through Eastern California could see heavy snow sometime from Nov. 10 through Nov. 14, especially in higher altitude areas. However, it's worth pointing out that CPC has still predicted much above-average temperatures for much of coastal Washington, Oregon, and California, increasing in likelihood heading north and west towards the Pacific. This doesn't necessarily put it at odds with the Farmer's Almanac, which predicts the region will be "warmer and wetter" overall. Still, the publication says that above-normal snowfall could hit the Pacific Northwest this year.

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3 The Northeast and Appalachia

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4 The Southern Plains

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At this point, things start to get a little bit dicey with the outlook. As of now, the CPC forecast actually has much of the upper-right-hand corner of the country slated for an increased likelihood of above-average temperatures through November, along with an equal chance of above- or below-average precipitation. But while this doesn't exactly point towards a jump start on winter, a potential change in the polar vortex could drastically change the outlook. According to Severe Weather Europe, the high-altitude winds that typically contain frigid air from the north could begin to slow down sometime around Nov. 4. If this happens, experts say temperatures could dip before sometime in the run-up to Thanksgiving . "We're already seeing the polar vortex become distorted and stretched out,", a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer. Ultimately, this could increase the likelihood of frigid temperatures descending upon the region.Based on the outlooks, this area could be considered a bit of a toss-up. While the region does typically see colder-than-average temperatures during most El Niño winters, it also currently falls well within the "above average" range for the likelihood of increased precipitation on the NWS 30-day outlook. The combination of the two could drive an early snowstorm and usher in a feeling of "early winter," but only if conditions match up just right. The Farmer's Almanac does provide a bit of an outlier outlook here, though, calling for a "warmer and drier" winter with "below-normal snowfall."

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