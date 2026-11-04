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1 A Large Trio of Deer

2 The Holiday Dog Greeter

Over the weekend, we started decorating for Christmas. First, we put up our trees and indoor decor before tackling the outdoors. I noticed we need to step up our game in outdoor decorating, so my daughter and I hit Costco . The warehouse is filled with inspired, festive finds to get your home ready for the holidays. From outdoor lights and giant yard decorations to doormats, wreaths, and other porch decor, you will find lots of treasures. What should you buy before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best Costco outdoor Christmas decor finds, according to members.USA Costco Lovers shared about a large trio of deer for $219.99 at Costco USA. "These three beautiful and stately reindeer will be the envy of the neighborhood. Not only will these reindeer look terrific during the day but they are illuminated at night with LED random twinkling lights - while still using less electricity for added energy efficiency and the LEDs will be cool to the touch when lit," they wrote.USA Costco Lovers shared about the Holiday Dog Greeters for $59.99, "an absolute must-have for your front porch or entryway," they wrote. "Choose between a sweet Doodle or a classic Bernese Mountain Dog—both wearing their festive holiday best! Goldendoodle (25.9" H) or the Bernese Mountain Dog (25.2" H). Crafted from durable resin with incredible texture and vibrant color. Perfect for indoor entryways or covered outdoor porches."

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3 Cone Trees

4 A Giant Snowman

5 A Disney Wreath

7 Outdoor Christmas Mats

8 NFL Snowman

9 An Oversized Bow

USA Costco Lover shared about a trio of trees. "Transform your yard into a holiday wonderland with these LED Cone Trees @costco for $59.99," they wrote. "This set of 3 brings all the cozy, colorful vibes to your setup—whether you're decorating the front lawn or adding some sparkle inside. 900 Multi-Color LED Lights. Includes 28", 32", and 36" trees for a layered look.Remote Included. Built-in Timer: Set it for 6 hours on / 18 hours off and forget it. Indoor & Outdoor Safe: Weather-ready for whatever winter brings."USA Costco Lovers shared about a giant snowman with skis. "This 9-foot pop-up snowman brings all the cozy holiday vibes with twinkling LED lights, bright red skis, and built-in timers to light up every cold winter night," they wrote. "Spotted @costco throughout. Southern California for $199.99. Add a little extra magic to your front yard this season it."Costco Chika shared about a Disney wreath on sale for $49.99. "Disney lovers, THIS is your sign! 🐭❤️🎀 The Minnie &6 Outdoor Lights "DON'T WAIT UNTIL THE SALE ENDS!" Costco Savvy shared about the outdoor lights, on sale for $19.99 after $10 off. "Costco's Infinity Mirror Christmas Pathway Lights are NOW ON SALE! 😍 Each set stretches 9 FEET LONG, creating the prettiest holiday glow along your walkway! NOW is the time to grab these because the sale ends later this month! Don't wait until they're back to regular price! Who's adding these to their Christmas decor?"Costco Chika is one of the many influencers who have shared about the outdoor mats. " NEW Christmas finds at Costco! Two adorable holiday mat designs just arrived, perfect for adding a festive touch to your home! ❤️ Whether indoors or outdoors, these are a must for holiday decorating!" she wrote. Each is just $9.99.Spread cheer and team spirit with the NFL snowman. "Bang Bang Niner Gang! ❤️💛🏈⛄️ This 7-foot inflatable 49ers snowman is EVERYTHING! Complete with a 49ers scarf and glove, he's ready to bring some serious team spirit to your holiday decor! 🎄 Who's adding this to their front yard?!" Costco Chika shared.Costco Chika shared about an exaggerated red bow. "CHRISTMAS DECOR ALERT! This HUGE 48-inch red mesh bow is made to make a statement! ❤️ The twinkling lights + glitter details make it perfect for your front door, porch, fence, or outdoor Christmas display. And at FOUR FEET tall… you definitely can't miss this one!" she wrote.

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10 Color Changing Candy Cane Pathway Lights

11 Twinkling Polar Bears

Costco Wonders shared about candy cane lights for your pathway that change color. "Costco has these Candy Cane Pathway Lights, and these would make your walkway look so festive for Christmas! 🎄🍭✨ Line them along your sidewalk, driveway, or front yard to create that classic candy cane Christmas look while adding some extra light to your outdoor display. These are such an easy way to make the outside of your home feel more festive," they wrote.Costco Aisles shared about an adorable set of polar bears for $169.99. "Another holiday decoration spotted at Costco. A set of 4' and 2.6' polar bears bears with 270 white LED lights and 27 LED lights with twinkling effects," they wrote. Get these items and more at your local Costco while supplies last.

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