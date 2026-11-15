Bessemer has a few solid sales roles right now, from remote mortgage work to a local parts desk job with strong benefits. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Remote , based in Bessemer, AL

, based in Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Not listed (commission-based)

Use your existing real estate license to add mortgage commissions on top of your current deals. You keep your real estate business, get training, development, flexible schedule, bonuses, and no income caps, and plug into a national team of loan officers.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Remote , based in Bessemer, AL

, based in Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Not listed (commission-based)

Closer-focused role where you get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online leads—no cold calling or building a pipeline from scratch. You’ll have support from a national LO team, a broad lender network, and performance-based bonuses if you can convert leads into funded loans.

Employer: Sunbelt Fire

Location: Bessemer, AL (new Birmingham-area branch)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Salary: Not listed

Front and back counter sales role supporting fire service customers and the service department. You’ll handle parts sales, inventory, customer support, and order processing, with strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, company-paid life and long-term disability, 401(k) with match, vacation, sick leave, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.