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🏥 Bessemer, AL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Pharmacy Roles
Bessemer’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing or pharmacy, there are several solid options with growth and benefits right now.
Outpatient Registered Nurse (RN) – Dialysis
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Bessemer, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level dialysis RN role in an outpatient clinic, caring for patients with end stage kidney disease. You’ll assess patients, run hemodialysis treatments, give meds, help in emergencies, and may lead techs/LPNs once experienced.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4497
- Location: Hueytown, AL (near Bessemer)
- Type: Part-time
- Hourly Pay: $20.50 – $33.50/hr + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives
Work in the store pharmacy helping process prescriptions and support customers with their medication needs. Comes with Walmart’s medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.
Nurse RN
- Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC
- Location: Bessemer, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay with benefits)
Skilled nursing role where you’ll provide daily resident care, give medications, and supervise CNAs. Offers a clinical career ladder (Charge Nurse up to Director of Nursing), daily wage access, and full benefits including medical, dental, vision, vacation, 401(k), and tuition help.
If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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