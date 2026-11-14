Bessemer’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing or pharmacy, there are several solid options with growth and benefits right now.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Bessemer, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level dialysis RN role in an outpatient clinic, caring for patients with end stage kidney disease. You’ll assess patients, run hemodialysis treatments, give meds, help in emergencies, and may lead techs/LPNs once experienced.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4497

Location: Hueytown, AL (near Bessemer)

Type: Part-time

Hourly Pay: $20.50 – $33.50/hr + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Work in the store pharmacy helping process prescriptions and support customers with their medication needs. Comes with Walmart’s medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Location: Bessemer, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay with benefits)

Skilled nursing role where you’ll provide daily resident care, give medications, and supervise CNAs. Offers a clinical career ladder (Charge Nurse up to Director of Nursing), daily wage access, and full benefits including medical, dental, vision, vacation, 401(k), and tuition help.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.