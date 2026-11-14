Bessemer’s plants are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for hands-on roles and front-line leaders. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Bessemer, AL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Competitive hourly pay + up to $3/hour in performance incentives

You’ll hang and inspect uniforms, check for damage, and keep your work area clean in a fast-paced production setting. Cintas offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match/ESOP, paid time off, and holidays, plus training and growth opportunities.

Employer: U.S. Pipe

Location: Bessemer, AL

Type: Temporary, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Lead a team in a heavy manufacturing/foundry environment, oversee daily production, and drive safety and quality. This role is a fit if you have 5+ years of supervisory experience in fast-paced manufacturing or construction and want to grow with a long-standing industry leader.

Employer: MacLean Power Systems (Royal Switchgear)

Location: Onsite – Bessemer, AL

Type: Listed as Internship (lead role with full-time style duties)

Listed as (lead role with full-time style duties) Shifts: Day (Mon–Fri, 6:00 am–4:30 pm) or Night (Sun–Thu, 7:00 pm–5:30 am)

or Pay: Not listed; bonus potential mentioned

Plan and coordinate assembly of electrical switchgear products, supervise 4–5 assemblers, and work closely with engineering, quality, and warehouse teams. Comes with a competitive comp package, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and employer-paid disability in a growth-focused environment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—manufacturing employers often have more than one opening behind each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.