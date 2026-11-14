Bessemer’s retail scene is busy, and a few big brands are hiring right now. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4497

Walmart Supercenter Location: 1007 Red Farmer Dr, Hueytown, AL 35023 (near Bessemer)

1007 Red Farmer Dr, (near Bessemer) Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Part-Time, Mid-shift & Closing

Help customers with prescriptions and health needs in a busy store pharmacy. This role comes with strong benefits for part-timers, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Bessemer, AL

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-Time

Frontline customer role helping people find the right auto parts and tools. Good fit if you like talking with customers, learning about cars, and want flexible hours (mornings, nights, weekends) with room to grow into more responsibility.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Bessemer, AL

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

Lead the sales floor, support the Store Manager, and coach the team while keeping the store running smoothly. This is a solid step up if you already have retail or automotive experience and want leadership duties, sales goals, and a full-time schedule.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good retail spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.